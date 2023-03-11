NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Allegany College shot 64% from the floor in the second half and shut down 7-foot big man Tegra Izay to topple Harcum, 82-70, Friday night in the District 3 semifinals.
The Trojans (24-9) advance to the championship game, where they'll face No. 19 Monroe (26-4) on Saturday at 2 p.m. The district champ advances to the Division I national tournament.
"The guys showed a ton of heart," Allegany head coach Tommie Reams said. "Not only did they play hard and compete, this group cares. Our halftime talk was about how it's about our love for our team and our program that will win this game, playing for that guy beside you."
Allegany fell to Harcum twice during the regular season, and entering the halftime locker room, the Trojans looked on their way to a third loss down 40-34.
However, Allegany didn't quit, making 18 of 28 field goals and 6 of 13 3s after halftime to blitz Harcum, 48-30, over the final 20 minutes.
Dalyn Brandon topped the Trojans with 18 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Tyson Oghene added 16 points, Tekao Carpenter chipped in 12 and Cam'Ron Brown tallied 11 and four steals off the bench.
Amahrie Simpkins paced Harcum with 17 points, followed by Po'Boigh King (13), Justin Owens (12) and Bernie Blunt (10). Blunt dished out a game-high six assists.
A big key for the Trojans was limiting the 7-foot Izay in the middle, and they succeeded, holding him to five points and four rebounds in 27 minutes.
"I thought we did a great job of taking care of their size," Reams said. "I felt like we did a great job schematically. Our guys executed well to take their bigs out of the game.
"We went zone a lot today. In our zone, we made some tweaks. We worked on doubles, triples, pressuring their bigs when they got the ball. We wanted to keep it out of their hands and have answers for their cuts."
Despite being outsized, Leon Elung, Gary Francis and Christian Champagne played a significant part in the Allegany's rebounding. Chub Hillard gave a spark off the bench with eight points, and Champagne buried a 3 off the bench.
"They allowed us to go smaller because they executed our game plan," Reams said.
Harcum still out-rebounded Allegany, 38-25, and had 12 offensive rebounds for 11 second-chance points. However, the Trojans made up for it with their defense, tallying 16 steals and forcing 29 turnovers.
Monroe (26-4), the No. 19 team in the NJCAA Division I, presents a similar challenge with big man Emmanuel Ogbole, who is a force in the center, and an elite scorer in Melvin Counsel, who is on pace to finish his career with more than 1,400 points.
