CUMBERLAND — Ryley Palumbo had 27 assists and three Allegany College of Maryland players had at least 11 digs to help the Trojans sweep Anne Arundel 3-0 in its home opener Tuesday evening at Bob Kirk Arena.
Game scores were 25-21, 25-14 and 25-22.
It was a solid victory coming one day after the Trojans were swept at Montgomery College.
Against Anne Arundel, Alivia Appel was second on the team with eight kills while she had 12 digs. Kennedy Koelker also had 12 digs with three aces and three kills.
Taylor Adams added 11 digs, had six aces and made three kills while Rylea Stayer led the team with 11 kills. She had five digs and an ace.
Palumbo had a kill and an ace.
Monday evening at Montgomery, Allegany College struggled, losing 25-6, 25-10 and 25-23.
Palumbo led the team with 14 assists and Mindee Guinn had 14 digs and Koelker 13. Stayer was the team-leader with eight kills and Koelker had two. Stayer and Guinn each had an ace.
Palumbo had seven digs and a pair of aces. Stayer made four digs.
Allegany’s next match is a week from Saturday at Harford on Sept. 24 beginning at 5 p.m.
