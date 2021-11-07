The Allegany College of Maryland women’s basketball team opens its season tonight hosting WVU Potomac State College at Bob Kirk Arena beginning at 6 p.m. Team members are, front row, left to right, Arissa Rouzer, DeMar’A Green, Tonila Jackson, Jasmine McGee and Sophie Snyder. Back row, left to right, Diamond Robair, Diamond McKinney, Hailey Sharp, Haley Malone, Jalyn Hann and Felicia Jamison.