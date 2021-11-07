CUMBERLAND — Allegany College kicks off the season against the WVU Potomac State College Catamounts at Bob Kirk Arena on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The Trojans are excited to return for the 2021-2022 season with sophomores Haley Malone, Diamond Robair, Sophie Snyder, Felicia Jamison and Jalyn Hann accompanied by six incoming freshmen.
Head coach LaRae Allen, a former Lady Trojan stand out, is confident that all five returners are great leaders and are ready to go. Every athlete has worked hard over the summer, and each player was heavily dedicated in an intense preseason prior to the regular season.
Malone has great touch and is ready to shoot and Allen and assistant coach Courtney Crislip are excited for Malone’s sophomore season after being a Frankfort High School athlete. Malone supports the team with a great mid-range shot and will shoot the three. Her length makes it hard for defenders to guard her as she elevates over the defense with a variety of looks to the basket.
Snyder is tough and works hard to support her teammates and coaches. She is a guard who picks up her team’s energy, an aggressive driver and is dangerous from the outside. Her ability to score from anywhere on the court will prove to give ACM some exciting scoring sequences for fans in attendance.
Hann, although versatile, has a fundamental background. She is a player that will present a difficult task for opponents being able to drive and dish, pull up or finish at the basket. Hann spent the off season at a basic combat training camp, in addition to her work refining her on the court skills.
Robair, a hard worker, brings energy and defense. She is active, set and ready to shoot the three. Coach Allen mentions Robair’s aggressive defense and her commitment to playing hard the entire game.
Jamison is a returning player and a very hard worker. She is a very devoted and nurturing role player for the Trojans, who supports her team and continuously commits her efforts in improving her game.
ACM brings in six freshmen, each bringing their own different and special talents to the program.
Tonila Jackson has stepped into the role of a floor general with a high basketball IQ. Jackson’s ability to push the ball helps pace the offense. She often looks for open teammates and is deadly from most anywhere on the floor. Her ability to find the seams will prove for a lot for exciting games this season at Bob Kirk Arena.
Jasmine McGee is a natural born leader. She pushes her teammates and helps elevate the play of those around her. She is a vocal leader and has great court vision. McGee’s aggressive driving will get her to the basket and do whatever it takes to finish. McGee will get back quick and commits to protecting the basket.
DeMar’A Green is a strong athlete and a local standout. Green has high energy on both ends of the court. She is aggressive on offense as she looks to attack any chance she gets. She also works extremely hard in practice making sure to perfect every drill and it doesn’t go unnoticed by the coaching staff.
Arissa Rouzer is a smooth and hard worker willing to score. She finds her spot and knocks down shots consistently. She doesn’t haven an off switch as she’s always on and focused for what she can control on both ends of the court.
Hailey Sharp is a true center knowing her role, making her home in the paint. Sharp is strongest when posting up on the block and a solid rebounder. She is not afraid of contact or being physical, as well as being so committed to making her game stronger.
Diamond McKinney completes the team with a long, lean forward style of play and ability to move and get open. She can be tough for the defense to guard and likes to get to the rim. She also desires to cause issues for teams while on defense and she uses her length to alter shots down in the paint.
Allegany is excited to see family and friends as well as staff and community members back in person at Bob Kirk Arena. The Trojans will be allowing fans at 50% capacity.
All fans must follow all Allegany College protocols while on campus including wearing a mask while in the physical education building and Bob Kirk Arena.
