CUMBERLAND — No. 4 Southern took a two-run lead on No. 1 Allegany in the early stages, and the Campers countered with 12 unanswered runs to win 13-3 in six innings Wednesday.
Caden Long ended the proceedings with a walk-off, three-run inside the park home run that pushed the game to a run rule.
Southern took a 2-0 edge in the opening frame after RBI singles by Tanner Haskiell and Ryan Bird.
Allegany answered with a score in the second, but Southern got that run back on a muffed ground ball an inning later.
The Camper floodgates opened in the bottom of the third when Allegany plated four runs to take the lead for good. The go-ahead knock was struck by Caedon Wallace, an RBI single up the middle.
Allegany added five runs in the fifth inning and kept Southern scoreless the rest of the way to set up Long’s walk-off homer.
Wallace hit a three-run homer himself, sending a ball over the left-field fence in the fifth frame. He went 3 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs scored.
Alex Kennell tripled, doubled, drove in a run and scored three times, Cayden Bratton singled twice and had two RBIs, and Landyn Ansel tallied a two-bagger.
Bryce Madden got the start for the Campers in a no decision, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Bratton threw three scoreless innings of two-hit ball in relief to pick up the win, striking out three and walking one.
Jadon James was tabbed with the loss for Southern, surrendering five runs on five hits in 3 2/3 innings pitched with two strikeouts and two walks.
Jack Healy had two singles for the Rams.
Allegany out-hit Southern, 10-6, and both teams committed three errors.
The Campers (4-0) host Martinsburg on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Southern (1-2) is at No. 2 Keyser (1-2) on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
No. 3 Northern 5 Albert Gallatin 2
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Wally Brands notched the go-ahead hit in the sixth inning, and No. 3 Northern tacked on a pair of insurance runs to down Albert Gallatin on Wednesday.
Albert Gallatin tied the game at 2-all with two runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Kellen Hinebaugh doubled to lead off the sixth and set up Brands’ RBI single. Easton Rhoten broke the game open with a two-run double later in the inning.
Ethan Sebold held Albert Gallatin scoreless over the final two frames to push Northern to 4-1 on the year. Sebold went the distance, allowing two runs on four hits in seven innings of work, striking out five and walking three.
Northern out-hit Albert Gallatin, 11-4, and didn’t commit an error in the field.
Luke Ross topped Northern with a 3 for 4 day at the plate with two runs scored. Rhoten went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Hinebaugh also finished 2 for 4.
Alex Dolobach took the loss for Albert Gallatin after surrendering five runs on 10 hits with five Ks and five walks in 5 2/3 innings pitched. Bryce Barton garnered two base hits, and Cyrus Potkul doubled.
Northern hosts East Hardy (1-4) on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Calvary 9 Turkeyfoot 2CONFLUENCE, Pa. — Noah Robinette recorded a four-inning save for Calvary in its road win at Turkeyfoot on Tuesday.
Robinette allowed two hits, no runs or walks and struck out seven batters.
Tied at 2 heading into the third inning, the Eagles (1-1, 0-1 Mason-Dixon Conference) scored three in the third.
Calvary scored four runs in the final three innings while shutting out the Rams in the final six innings.
Eli Leith had four hits with three singles and a triple for the Eagles. He also scored three runs.
Robinette had a double, single and three RBIs and a run scored.
T.J. Deal hit a double and a single and had an RBI.
Levi Carrington hit two singles with an RBI and scored three runs.
Riiley O’Brien singled and scored a run while Asher Westrom also singled and had an RBI.
Cory Vogtman scored a run in the sixth inning.
Carrington earned the win going three innings. He allowed two hits, two runs with no walks and nine strikeouts.
Nicholson took the loss for Turkeyfoot going six innings. He allowed 10 hits and seven runs with no walks and 10 strikeouts. Bowers pitched one inning, allowing two hits, one run and no walks or strikeouts.
First names for Turkeyfoot were not available.
Calvary hosts Legacy on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Petersburg 8 Hampshire 5
ROMNEY, W.Va. — Trailing 5-3 entering the top of the sixth, Petersburg exploded for five runs with two outs to stun Hampshire on Tuesday night.
Ethan Taylor tied the game with a two-run single to right field, and, after an intentional walk loaded the bases, an error on an Elijah Kuykendall grounder cleared them.
Peyton Tingler tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief to pick up the win. He struck out four and walked two. Bumby Van Meter pitched two tidy innings to start, allowing no runs on one hit.
Both teams tallied seven hits. Owen Reel paced the Vikings with a two-hit day, and Kaleb Kuhn struck a double.
For Hampshire, Conner Wolford went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, and Case Parsons also had a multi-hit performance with two singles. Brayden Stump was tabbed with the loss on the mound.
Hampshire (2-4) is at Spring Mills on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Petersburg upped its record to 5-2 with a pair of dominant victories over Pocahontas County on Wednesday, 15-0 and 11-0.
In Game 1, Van Meter tripled, Taylor doubled twice and Kuhn added a two-bagger. Elijah Kuykendall tossed two scoreless frames, and Lucas Wolford went three scoreless in relief to pick up the win.
In the second leg of the doubleheader, Van Meter doubled, and Trace Rohrbaugh (three innings pitched, nine strikeouts, one walk) and Kuhn (two innings pitched, six strikeouts) combined for another shutout on the mound. Rohrbaugh was the winning arm.
Petersburg is at Martinsburg on Saturday at 11 a.m., and the Vikings take on Keyser in Martinsburg at 1 p.m.
