CUMBERLAND — Much like high school football, the Allegany County Public Schools fall sports season — to be played from early March to early April — will be a four-game season for most sports.
In boys and girls soccer and volleyball, Allegany, Fort Hill and Mountain Ridge will play twice — home and away — amongst one another. Cross country will hold four meets, with each school hosting a race before the City Meet to close out the schedule. In junior varsity boys soccer, Allegany and Mountain Ridge will meet three times — Fort Hill doesn’t have a junior varsity team.
Boys and girls soccer kicks off on Monday, March 22, with a doubleheader at Greenway Avenue Stadium between Fort Hill and Allegany. The girls game starts at 4 p.m. with the boys to follow at 6, as Allegany serves as the host. Action continues later that week on Thursday, with the Fort Hill boys traveling to defending Class 1A state champion Mountain Ridge and the Sentinels hosting the Miners in girls soccer. Mountain Ridge will then play Allegany on Monday, March 29, with the boys heading to Greenway and the girls hosting the Campers.
Two days later, Greenway plays host to another 4/6 p.m. doubleheader as the Sentinels host Allegany. Mountain Ridge closes out soccer season against Fort Hill on Tuesday, April 6, with the boys game at Greenway, girls game in Frostburg — and plays Allegany two days later — boys game at Mountain Ridge, girls play on the road.
The three JV boys soccer matches will be Thursday, March 25 at Mountain Ridge, Monday, March 29 at Allegany, and Thursday, April 8 at Mountain Ridge.
Volleyball season begins Tuesday, March 9, with games every Tuesday and Thursday for three weeks. Allegany hosts Fort Hill to start the season. Fort Hill hits the road again two days later as Mountain Ridge starts a two-game home stand, with the second home game being against the Campers on Tuesday, March 16. Allegany then makes the return trip to Fort Hill on March 18. Mountain Ridge plays the final two games of the campaign on the road, at Fort Hill on March 23 and at Allegany two days later. All games start at 7 p.m., with the jayvee game to precede the varsity matches at 6.
In the first three cross country meets, all three county public schools will participate. All meets will be on Tuesdays, 2:30 p.m., with Allegany hosting the first meet March 23 at Allegany College of Maryland. The trio will meet again at ACM a week later with Fort Hill playing host and Mountain Ridge will host the meet on April 6. The City Meet is April 13 at Allegany College.
Full schedules appear on today’s Scoreboard at left.
At this time, it is unclear if fans will be permitted to attend or if games will be livestreamed.
The varsity and junior varsity football schedules appeared in the Friday, Feb. 5 edition of the Times-News.
