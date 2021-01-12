CUMBERLAND — Less than a year after high school sports in Allegany County came to a screeching halt, Allegany County Public Schools voted to forego playing winter sports during the 2020-21 season and resume fall sports next month.
ACPS Public Information Officer Mia Cross said in a Tuesday email, “At the January 12, 2021, school board meeting, board members heard an update on athletics from Mrs. Tracey Leonard, Assistant Supervisor of Health, PE, Athletics, and Mental Health. After some discussion, school board members voted 4-1 to forego playing winter sports and proceed with fall sports, pending appropriate county health metrics, with the first available practice date being February 13, 2021. This decision was made as a result of the limited number of play dates available for winter sports after mandatory practices concluded as well as current county health metrics.”
Fall sports were suspended in early November as COVID-19 cases began to spike in the county, with a formal announcement a week later to suspend the season and return to the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association two-semester plan.
Under that plan, winter sports would have kicked things off with practice beginning Dec. 7, 2020, and the season running Jan. 4 through Feb. 13.
Assuming the MPSSAA two-semester plan goes on as planned, fall athletics would begin with games March 5 with a final play date of April 17. Spring athletics would begin practice April 17, games would start May 7 and end the season on June 19.
Garrett County Public Schools also met Tuesday evening, but there was no mention of when or if sports would resume in the county.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.