COVID-19 protocols for all indoor athletic events in Allegany County have been announced by the Allegany County Public Schools.
Masks will be required by everyone attending indoor events per the current Maryland State Department of Eduction regulations. The only exception being athletes may take their masks off during competition.
Spectators will not be admitted without a mask. Once in the facility, spectators or any event personnel without a mask, or with a mask not properly covering their nose and mouth, will be given a warning and then will be asked to leave the event if they do not comply.
Spectators who are asked to leave will be sent a no trespass letter, and will be prohibited from coming on school property.
These regulations are for student-athletes not actively participating as well.
Varsity teams waiting for the junior varsity game to end or junior varsity teams waiting for the varsity game to end, should sit masked across from their team bench, and be properly supervised by coaches.
All Allegany County Public Schools will follow a 50% capacity limit in each gymnasium.
At any school offering concessions, all food and/or drink must be consumed in the cafeteria. Food and drinks are not allowed in the gym.
All county home gymnasium and stadium events will be broadcast on the NFHS Network for those who cannot attend.
Fans can purchase a subscription at www.nfhsnetwork.com.
