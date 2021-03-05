CUMBERLAND — The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every high school sports program across the area. For Allegany cross country coach Chris Biser, it’s got him thinking back to nine years ago.
“Its been very trying times, honestly,” said Biser. “Cross country really has no feeder system to bring kids into the sport other than the Antelopes program. Typically, we can go to the middle school in the spring months and let the incoming freshmen know about our sport and try to recruit new runners into the program, or try and get after kids at the school when we are there for practice. With school being virtual and not being able to go to the middle school, recruiting new runners has been extremely challenging. I almost feel like I am starting over.
“Nine years ago, when my wife and I took over coaching cross country, we had a lot of rebuilding to do. We had a low number of runners and not enough members to even compete (five members) as a team. In 2019 and 2018, we had built the girls and boys teams up to have 15 per team and were really taking great strides in being competitive on both sides winning several meets. This year, numbers are low again, and we just have enough to compete as a team in both girls and boys and the ability to recruit just wasn’t the same. Some of our more experienced and better runners have also chosen to sit the season out to concentrate on schoolwork, and college courses they are in.”
Biser noted that they have had several student-athletes on the girls team and one of the top runners on the boys team opt out.
“Kind of stinks, but you can’t blame them,” he said. “We would have had two amazing teams that would have been placing or winning most of the meets in the area.”
In a sport where oftentimes student-athletes are competing against themselves, other problems have arisen due to not having a region championship, state title or All-State appearance to strive for.
“I feel this has been painful and hard on the kids,” Biser said. “Some of these kids are missing out on sports they love and look forward to. They are able to use sports as a way to release emotions. I also feel it helps some kids stay out of trouble and is a confidence booster for some. I feel bad for the ones who have been working hard, trying to make themselves better runners, and not have the opportunity to compete, win meets, make All-State individually or as a team, and get scholarships for athletics to colleges. This area has produced a good amount of Division II track and cross country athletes and a few Division I athletes. With these college coaches not being able to see these kids compete, how are they going to recruit them? I personally, as a coach, want and plan to reach out to several college coaches and try to mention my athletes’ accomplishments to them, as several other states are still participating, and this puts our Maryland athletes at a lower chance to be seen.
“With practices, it’s hard to keep athletes wanting to come to practice as the rules seem to change week to week, month to month, and I could see where kids would start to either lose interest or just feel that they won’t ever be able to compete, so why practice? With being an exceptional runner, it takes consistent running day to day and if you’re stuck wondering, I could see where many athletes would want to focus on other things.”
Fortunately for Biser and his team, social distancing poses very little threat to their ability to successfully train.
“With running its kind of just simply get outside, get a few miles/minutes in and that’s it,” he said. “Really not too complicated in social distancing with running. Strength training has been basic also as we do mostly body weight and core exercises.
“Our biggest change has been not being able to do team bonding exercises, such as our group scavenger hunts, team relays and things of that sort, that I feel are important to bond as a team and get the newer runners buying in the system and dedication it takes to being a competitive team.”
Biser’s vast experience matters even more in a year like this one, where student-athletes may end up running in some of their most challenging competitive climates yet — but he has little doubt it’s going to slow his team down.
“As runners, we train and run year round, whether that be in season or on our own in the offseason,” Biser said. “We are used to the subzero weather or rain/snow as any true running athlete will tell you, treadmills just don’t work for the amount of training miles put in. We have ran meets in Garrett County where it was snowing, and we have had meets that its so wet and raining that you can barely get traction/footing to run. It’s part of the sport and why many enjoy it.
“To this, we typically layer up and hit the roads and/or course. The steeper the hill, the wider the stream crossing they are running through the better it gets for them so they typically are ready for any element of weather thrown their way. My concern is just making sure they are getting in a proper warmup since it is going to be easier to pull a muscle in the colder temperatures.”
Cross country season begins on Tuesday, March 23, with Allegany playing host to Fort Hill and Mountain Ridge at Allegany College of Maryland. Each of the three teams will host a race on Tuesdays, with Fort Hill hosting the second race at ACM before Mountain Ridge’s meet is ran on April 6. The City Meet closes out the season April 13.
“A part of me is just happy to have a season and be able to participate, but the competitive side of me wishes we would have a regional and state meet,” said Biser. “With such a short season, I don’t feel you are able to get to your full ability yet. After having such a successful season last year with the boys team being ranked second or third in the state most of the season and winning several larger invitational meets and placing at states, I was really looking forward to competing again at the state level. We had returned a solid group of boy runners that all placed at states and the added two new runners who were going to be in the top group, making our chances of bringing home a state title accomplishable.
“This, I felt, was going to be the best season for both programs in quite some time, as I returned a solid group on the girls side as well. The girls had placed sixth the previous year and had an incoming freshman who I felt was going to finish in the top 10 giving them a chance of placing top three teams. It would have been great to see how well we could have competed against the likes of these better teams and as I stated above got some of the athletes some better exposure to colleges.”
