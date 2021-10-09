CUMBERLAND — For the second week in a row, Allegany architected six first-half scoring drives, and for the second week in a row, all six drives ended with a different player crossing the goal line.
The Southern Rams only travelled with 16 players for their matchup with the Campers at Greenway Avenue Stadium on Saturday, and Allegany made quick work of them cruising to a 47-6 victory.
“I thought our kids played with class, I thought we coached with class, I thought we won with class,” Campers head coach Bryan Hansel said. “We knew what we were coming into. I have respect for coach (Jon) Nazelrod and his staff, so we just wanted to come in, get the job done and get out of here.”
Allegany ended all six of its first-half drives with touchdowns for a 40-0 lead at the intermission.
All-in-all, 11 different rushers had at least one carry, and the game’s leading rusher, Braylon White, was handed the ball just three times for 82 yards.
Because of the level of competition, just like in the Campers’ previous contest, a 48-23 drubbing of Smithsburg, the one-sided affair allowed Hansel to get more players turf time.
“We wanted to get everyone involved,” he said. “We wanted to get (Solomon Green) involved in the first half, but we missed him. ... We did a little math, wanted to get everyone a touch, give everyone a chance.
“There can be games when no one gets a chance, maybe one or two kids, so when you get games when you have the ability, you need to make sure you do it.”
Despite the scoreline, the other side of the field wasn’t deterred by the margin.
Cawaan Clark’s nine-yard rushing touchdown with 10 minutes left in the game was Southern’s first score since Sept. 11 against Moorefield. Even with a running clock and an unmistakeable disadvantage in size, both in team numbers and in on-field stature, the Ram players were upbeat.
They marched on a 10-play, 48-yard drive to open the half, though it ended with a turnover on downs, and Clark capped a five-play, 62-yard series the following offensive possession with a TD.
“I was happy that our kids didn’t quit,” Nazelrod said. “They did some things right. This was the first game that I felt that they started to play football. So there was a big difference between the first game, 84-0, and Fort Hill, 69-0.
“This is a good Camper team, so we’re working on it. ... We had a nine-minute drive there. I don’t know if anyone was paying attention to that. I know it was their second string, but that’s okay.”
The score by Clark brought Southern within 34 points, ceasing the running clock, but Allegany quickly regained it when Brody Williams and Green hooked up for Allegany’s lone points of the second half.
The sophomore quarterback connected with his top receiver for a 13-yard touchdown with 9:10 left in the fourth quarter. Williams completed 3 of 5 passes for 51 yards — all to Green — adding 13 more yards on the ground.
As a team, Allegany carried the ball 35 times for 258 yards, compared to Southern’s 145 yards of total offense, and had a 13-7 edge in first downs. The Rams had three fumbles, losing two of them, and the Campers had zero giveaways.
The first half was all Allegany.
On White’s first carry of the afternoon he broke through the middle for a 48-yard gain, and the coaching staff rewarded the back with a goal-line carry to finish the drive on a five-yard touchdown.
The Campers then kicked a squib kick, and Green ran under it to retain possession. Two plays later Brayden Hedrick sped into the end zone for a two-yard rushing score.
Brett Patterson was up next, he too broke the plane from two yards out, followed by a Trevor Milburn four-yard touchdown that gave Alco a 26-0 edge after just one quarter.
Zach Michael tallied a seven-yard score and Cayden Bratton a 12-yard TD, both on the ground, to give Allegany a 40-0 edge at the break.
Milburn was second on the squad with 56 yards on four attempts. Bratton ended with 30 rushing yards, Patterson 19, Hedrick 17, Green 13, Michael 11 and Deshaun Brown 10.
On defense, Brown picked off Southern QB Tyler Strawser on the final play of the game, and White also garnered a pick in the fourth. Bratton recovered a Ram fumble on their opening play of the second series. Michael picked up a sack.
Southern was led by Clark, who carried it 16 times for 70 yards. Austin Spiker had eight carries for 25 yards, and Strawser completed 3 of 6 passes for 54 yards.
Gavin Warnick caught two balls for 23 yards, and Dominic Bittinger caught a 31-yard pass.
Now, Southern (0-4) heads to Hambleton, West Virginia, to take on Tucker County in what’ll likely be the Rams’ most competitive game so far this season.
Allegany isn’t so fortunate, as the area’s oldest rivalry resumes after a year hiatus when the Campers take on the Keyser Golden Tornado at Greenway Avenue Stadium on Friday.
A victory would go a long way to lock down the No. 3 seed in the 1A west region.
“They’re a really good football team,” Hansel said of Keyser. “My family coaches up there, my brother coaches up there. So we’ve gotta be really good. We can’t miss blocks, we can’t miss defensive assignments.
“They’re really fast, in tempo and in speed. So we’ve got to be really good next week to beat a really good football team. That’s the most important game on our schedule so far.”
