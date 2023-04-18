CUMBERLAND — Abi Britton struck out 17, leading No. 1 Allegany to a 10-0 shutout over Fort Hill on Monday.
Britton went seven innings, allowing two hits. Of the 24 batters she faced, only six put a ball in play.
The Campers (12-0, 5-0 WestMAC) led 4-0 after two innings and sealed the game with a five-run seventh inning.
Britton, Jordan Sneathan and Maylee Blank each had two hits for Allegany.
Sneathan and Britton each doubled and Britton drove in four runs.
Rory Martz and Lindsey Ternent each had one hit for the Sentinels (4-5, 2-2 WestMAC).
MaeLeigh Plummer went seven innings, allowed nine hits, four earned runs and eight walks with four strikeouts.
Allegany hosts Petersburg on Tuesday at LaVale Lions Field at 4:30 p.m. Fort Hill is at Musselman on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Petersburg holds off Tucker CountyPETERSBURG — No. 5 Petersburg extended its winning streak to four games in an 8-4 win over Tucker County on Monday.
The Vikings (14-4) were led by Ella Chew who went 4 for 4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs.
Her home run came in the fifth inning and was a two-run shot to right.
Addy Kitzmiller and Braylee Corbin each had two hits for Petersburg.
Sam Colaw pitched a complete game, allowing five hits, one earned run and one walk while striking out 10.
Addie Hicks had two hits for the Mountain Lions.
Ava Shaffer went 3 1/3 innings, allowing five hits, one earned run and two walks with two strikeouts.
Paige Shaffer went 2 2/3 innings, allowing five hits, three runs and three walks with three strikeouts.
The Vikings head to LaVale Lions Field to play No. 1 Allegany on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
BW dominates Mountain RidgeFROSTBURG — Bishop Walsh took control in the first and never looked back in a 19-4 dominant win over Mountain Ridge in five innings on Monday.
The Spartans (9-2) scored nine runs in the first two innings and scored seven in the fourth.
Of the nine Bishop Walsh hitters, six recorded multiple hits.
Arianna Herrera led the Spartans with three hits including a double and two RBIs. She also stole a pair of bases.
Chloe Greise, Bailee Greise and Mykah Baker each had two hits.
Chloe Greise went four innings, allowing two hits, one earned run and four walks with eight strikeouts.
Brooke Adams allowed one hit and an unearned run with a pair of strikeouts in the fifth inning.
Macy Guinn went one inning, allowed three hits, six runs and five walks.
Destinee Johnson went four innings, allowing 12 hits, seven earned runs and three walks with three strikeouts.
Bishop Walsh hosts Southern Fulton, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Mountain Ridge goes to Keyser on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
East Hardy sweeps Tygarts ValleyBAKER, W.Va — East Hardy swept its doubleheader against Tygarts Valley on Monday, winning game one 21-0 and game two 16-1 both in three innings.
The Cougars (7-9) hit two inside-the-park home runs in the second inning. Autumn Crites hit a line drive to right that scored three runs.
Two at-bats later, Addison Armentrout hit a line drive to center that also scored three runs.
East Hardy sent 13 batters to the plate without recording an out.
Armentrout and Autumn Crites each had two hits. Crites drove in six RBIs while Armentrout drove in four.
Tori Pratt went three innings, allowing three walks with four strikeouts.
Isabella Shumate went two innings for the Bulldogs, allowing nine hits, nine earned runs and eight walks with one strikeout.
In the second game, the Cougars scored five runs in the first and third and six in the second innings.
Gabreanna Miller led off the top of the first with a solo home run.
Crites had three hits while Miller had two for East Hardy.
Crites went three innings, allowing one hit and a run with two walks and six strikeouts.
The Bulldogs lone run came on an inside the park home run by Kailen Yokum in the third inning. It was the only hit for Tygarts Valley.
Janie Blackwood went two innings, allowing 11 hits, 12 earned runs and six walks for Tygarts Valley.
East Hardy is at Tucker County on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Hampshire falls to WashingtonCHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — Hampshire combined for 10 hits, but couldn’t drive in enough runs in a 15-7 loss at Washington on Monday.
The Trojans (2-13) were led by Isis Shauf who went 4 for 4 with three RBIs. She hit a pair of triples and a double.
Reagan Rowzee went 2 for 3 with a double.
Molly McVicker went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one hit, three earned runs and six walks with a strikeout.
Dakota Strawderman went four innings, allowing 10 hits, six earned runs and two walks with three strikeouts.
Lauren Jenkins went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and a triple for the Patriots.
Zoe Kesterson went six innings, allowing 10 hits, five earned runs and two walks with seven strikeouts.
Hampshire hosts Frankfort on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
