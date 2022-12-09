BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Caiden Chorpenning and Chazz Imes combined for 31 points and seven 3-pointers, and Allegany ran past Berkeley Springs, 55-41, on Thursday night.
The Campers led just 8-6 after the first quarter but outscored the Indians, 23-14, in the second to lead 31-20 at the half. The Allegany edge swelled to 20 points at one junction during the third quarter; it stood at 40-25 entering the fourth.
Chorpenning collected a double-double at 16 points and 12 rebounds with three steals and four 3-pointers. Imes scored 15 points, hitting three triples, and pulled down four rebounds.
Isiah Fields chipped in nine points, four assists, four rebounds and three steals; Blake Powell added four points and three assists; Cayden Bratton tallied four points and five steals; and Dylan Shaffer notched three points and four boards. David Smith also buried a 3-pointer.
Berkeley Springs' offense was paced by Typir Ross, who scored a game-high 19 and sunk three 3-pointers. Gavin Young was the Indians' second-leading scorer at eight points.
Allegany made 21 field goals and 5 of 14 free throws, and Berkeley Springs hit on 15 shots and 8 of 13 attempts at the foul line.
Allegany (2-0) was at Hancock on Thursday night. The Campers host Northern (1-0) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Keyser 46, Moorefield 39
KEYSER, W.Va. — Despite having a pair of key players out of the line-up, Keyser used a strong second quarter to grind out a victory over Moorefield on Thursday night.
All-Area guard Noah Broadwater and Braydon Keller were out of the line-up for Keyser with injuries, and Roman Favara missed the game due to an illness, but the Tornado found a way.
Seven different Keyser scorers notched at least four points, with Donovan Washington leading the charge with 12 points and five assists.
Jack Stanislawczyk added eight points, Drew Matlick and Mike Schell tallied six apiece, Patrick Liller scored five, and Edan Parks and Anthony Mele chipped in four each. Matlick pulled down a game-high 21 rebounds.
Keyser led just 6-3 after the first quarter, but behind a pair of buckets each from Washington and Mele in the second period, the Tornado entered halftime up 19-9.
Keyser extended its margin to 34-23, which proved to be enough to hold off a late Moorefield surge, fueled by Ronny Greist's 11 fourth-quarter points. Greist finished with 18 to top the Yellow Jackets. Bereket Habtamu was second with 14.
In the junior varsity game, Keyser won 47-32. Layton Valentine and Jace Courrier garnered 12 points each for the Tornado, and Brock Linville was Moorefield's leading scorer with nine.
The Keyser freshman also won 41-31. Tornado first-year Grayson Lambka exploded for 23, and Moorefield was led by Cobe Pennick with 16 points.
Pendleton County 75, Frankfort 43
SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Clayton Kisamore exploded for 30 points, and Pendleton County dominated the middle quarters to rout Frankfort on Thursday night.
Pendleton led 17-16 after eight minutes and extended its lead to 42-27 at halftime behind eight points by Kisamore and five each from Josiah Kimble and Dustin Vandevander in the second.
The Wildcats outscored the Falcons, 23-10, in the third, this time benefitting from Kisamore's 10 and Kimble's nine in the period, to push their lead to an insurmountable 65-37 after three.
Kimble ended with 14 points, followed by Jacob Beachler and Dusty Smith with seven, Chase Owens with six and Vandevaner with five.
Frankfort was led on offense by Cam Layton (12) and Cam Lynch (10).
The Frankfort JVs won 42-28. Jeremiah Babo paced the Falcons with 19 points, and Jaydon Hess tallied nine for Pendleton.
Frankfort (1-1) is at Notre Dame on Saturday at 1 p.m.
