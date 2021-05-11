ACCIDENT — After three innings of scoreless softball, Allegany exploded in the fourth and seventh innings, and Kyra Pittman dominated in the circle as the Campers ran through Northern, 9-1, on the road Tuesday.
Allegany plated four in the fourth inning. Ryland Kienhofer delivered the biggest knock of the frame, scoring two on a single — she finished with two hits.
Northern got a run back in the bottom half, and Huskies pitcher Alexa Uphold kept the Campers scoreless the next to frames to trail 4-1 entering the seventh. Allegany consolidated its advantage with five runs in the final inning, the big hit a two-run double by Kelsey O’Neal, who ended with three RBIs.
Pittman, a Maryland signee, struck out 10, walked none and allowed one unearned run in seven innings in the circle to pick up the win. Uphold also went the distance, striking out eight and walking four in defeat.
Elsewhere for Allegany, Samara Funk finished with two singles, Abbi Britton notched a single and a double and Riley Gallagher garnered three singles and two RBI.
For Northern, Uphold and Kylee Barnes had two singles apiece.
The Campers outhit the Huskies, 11-5, and committed three more errors.
Allegany (2-0) hosts Keyser today at 5:15 p.m.
Northern (5-3) is at Southern today at 4:30 p.m.
Fort Hill 4 Bishop Walsh 0
CUMBERLAND — Ally Myers was untouchable on the rubber striking out 15 and allowing just one hit, as Fort Hill shut out Bishop Walsh to improve to 2-0.
The Sentinels struck first in the opening frame when leadoff hitter Jaidee Guinn came around on a two-out error. Emily Mallow plated two more in the third with a line drive to left, and Guinn pushed another across on an RBI ground ball to short.
Neither team recorded many hits, Fort Hill outhit BW by 4-1. Guinn was responsible for two of them, going 2 for 3 with an RBi and a run. Wilson and Lindsey Ternent had a base-knock each.
Courtney Adams tallied the Spartans’ hit with a 1 for 3 effort. Like Myers, Chloe Greise threw a complete-game. She allowed four runs, three earned, on four hits to register a loss. She struck out eight and walked three.
Bishop Walsh (12-3) is home against Mountain Ridge tomorrow at 5 p.m.
Fort Hill (2-0) faces the Miners today at 4:30 p.m.
