HANCOCK — Dylan Shaffer scored a game-high 22 points, and Allegany destroyed Hancock, 82-35, on Friday night.
The Campers opened to a 26-2 lead after the first quarter, which was the only period Allegany played its starters. It built its margin to 50-17 at the half and 67-30 after three.
Shaffer made 10 field goals and 2 of 2 free throws for his game-high total. David Smith joined him in double figures with 13 points on four field goals and made all four of his foul shots.
Smith just missed a triple double with nine assists and nine rebounds.
Four other Campers scored at least seven points: Isaiah Fields (nine), Eli Imes (nine), Caiden Chorpenning (eight), Lucas Bahrenburg (eight) and Chazz Imes (seven).
Landyn Asel added four points, hitting one 3-pointer, and Cayden Bratton scored two.
Landon Mike had five steals and Smith, Fields and Chorpenning had four each. Shaffer and Imes tallied eight rebounds apiece.
Jordyn King led Hancock with 17 points, burying a trio of 3-pointers. Isaiah Demory and Jeremiah Thomas both ended with six points.
The Campers made 30 field goals and 17 of 20 free throws as a team. Hancock sunk 13 shots and 5 of 9 tries from the charity stripe.
Allegany (3-0) hosts Northern (1-0) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Campers’ state championship-winning softball team will be honored at halftime.
Paw Paw 58 Union 43
PAW PAW, W.Va. — Paw Paw notched its first win of the season Friday night, pulling away from Union on Friday night behind Donovan Tanouye’s 17 points.
Tanouye scored 13 points in the fourth quarter, allowing the Pirates to hold on after taking a 39-27 advantage into the final period. Paw Paw led 25-18 at the half and trailed 11-10 after one.
Three other Pirates finished in double figures in Tyler McGraw (11), Dalton Kasekamp (10) and Connor Williams (10). Greyson Corbett chipped in six points.
Union’s offense was paced by Samuel Jones with 15 points. Joshua Burdock scored 14 and Eric Linkswiler tallied nine.
Paw Paw (1-1) hosts Legacy Christian Academy on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
