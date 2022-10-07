OAKLAND — Allegany traveled to Oakland and left with a dominant 55-6 win over Southern on Thursday.
“I thought we had a good balance in the first half offensively,” Allegany head coach Bryan Hansel said. “It was nice to get Isaiah (Fields) and Jackson Resh some carries in the second half. Reward them for how they practice with us. It was a good overall team win.”
The Campers (4-2, 1-1 WestMAC) scored six touchdowns in the first half and led 41-0 at halftime. The Rams (1-5, 0-3 WestMAC) were held off the scoreboard until the final two minutes of the game.
Southern fumbled on the opening play of the game and Dae Dae Smith recovered it for Allegany at the Rams’ 15. Two plays later, Brody Williams scored from a yard out.
“It’s big, it kinda relaxes the kids,” Hansel said. “You get a turnover and you get to go on offense right away. It helps settle them in, welcome to the game and they took the momentum from there.”
Allegany had several big plays on offense. Later in the first quarter, Cayden Bratton ran up the middle for 53 yards to the house. The extra point was blocked.
The Campers had another big play less than five minutes of game time later. Fields caught a 44-yard pass from Williams for six points.
“Each week I think Isaiah’s becoming more and more comfortable with our offense,” Hansel said. “He’s an athlete so we wanna get him more touches. He’s gonna be important for us to be a third or fourth option when we play teams like Keyser, Northern and Fort Hill coming up on our schedule.”
Allegany scored another three touchdowns in the second quarter. Jacob Salonish caught a 33-yard fade from Williams. Brett Patterson scored seven yards out after a shanked punt by Southern gave the Campers a short field.
Williams scored his second rushing touchdown and fourth total in the game on a six-yard keeper.
At halftime, Allegany had out gained the Rams 321-96. Bratton had 126 rushing yards on six attempts. Williams scored four touchdowns in the first half and had 134 yards of total offense.
“He’s a dying breed,” Hansel said of Bratton. “He steps on the field and thinks he’s the best player on the field. Doesn’t matter who’s across from him. That’s not common anymore for kids. He’s just a competitor so we’ll ride him and we’ll live with the results.”
Since the Campers were up by more than 35, the second half featured a running clock. Midway through the third quarter, Fields ran 38 yards to set up a first-and-goal. He finished the drive with a three-yard score.
Fields had another run for 24 yards in the fourth quarter. It set up a four-yard run by Jackson Resh for another touchdown.
With 1:50 left in the game, Gavin Warnick ran up the middle for 60 yards and a touchdown for Southern.
“They’re mad because a shutout means they get pizza from me,” Hansel said. “So I saved $150 bucks so that’s nice for my bank account. But I like to get them pizza, they enjoyed it last week.”
For the Rams, Tripp Wolf went 8 of 15 for 57 yards. Warnick finished with eight rushes for 101 yards and a touchdown.
For Allegany, Williams finished 2 of 5 for 78 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed five times for 56 yards and two scores. Patterson had five rushes for 61 yards and a touchdown.
“He competes, he’s a gamer,” Hansel said of Williams. “He’s a kid that’s gonna come out and play hard the whole way through. We’re glad he’s our guy, we just need him to keep maturing and keep growing.”
Fields rushed five times for 80 yards and a touchdown. He finished with 124 yards of total offense with his one catch being the 44-yard touchdown.
Resh was heavily featured in the second half and had 11 rushes for 48 yards and a touchdown. The Campers finished with 449 yards of total offense. The Rams had 185.
Both teams play on Friday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. Southern hosts Tucker County while Allegany travels to face Keyser.
“They’re big, they’re gonna be well coached,” Hansel said of Keyser. “It’s gonna be a tough matchup. Watching a little bit of film this week, the first thing that stood out was their size. We gotta meet that intensity, especially on the road up there. It’s a different environment.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.