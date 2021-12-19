HEDGESVILLE, W.Va. — Avery Miller scored a team-high 14 points and had a double-double to lead Allegany over host Hedgesville 37-25 Friday evening.
Miller and Ciyanda Green were the only Campers to score 10 or more points. Miller made two baskets — one from beyond the 3-point line — and was 9 of 15 from the line. Green had 10 on two 3-pointers and a field goal and she was 2 of 5 on free throws.
Miller pulled down 11 rebounds, made six steals and had three blocks. Jordan Chaney, who scored seven points, had six rebounds along with Faith Stevenson. Stevenson also had three steals.
Kelly Ours scored most of the Eagles’ 25 points with 14. Out of her five baskets, four were from beyond the arc. Hannah Major added five points and Kelsea Vandine had four.
The first period ended in a 9-all tie and Allegany (3-1) took a 14-11 halftime lead. An 11-6 third quarter increased the Campers lead to 25-17 going to the fourth.
Hedgesville won the junior varsity game.
Allegany’s next game is at Frankfort on Wednesday beginning at 7 p.m. Tonight’s game with Bishop Walsh has been postponed to a date and time to be determined.
Frankfort 66 Wheeling Central 47
SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Halley Smith and Larae Grove were pinpoint from the start, leading No. 2 Frankfort past Wheeling Central on Saturday for its fifth straight win to begin the season.
Smith scored 13 and Grove 10 in the opening quarter to guide the Falcons to a 25-7 edge. Frankfort took a 39-16 advantage into the intermission and led by 29 entering the fourth before Wheeling mounted a small comeback in vain.
Smith finished with 28 points on 11 of 16 shooting, making both of her 3-point attempts and 4 of 6 free throws. The senior point guard added nine steals, three rebounds and four assists to just two turnovers.
Grove scored 23 on 20 for 28 from the field, sinking 3 of 7 treys. Grove was the top distributer with six assists, adding three rebounds and three steals. Arin Lease scored eight points with eight rebounds and four steals. Lynsey Zimmerman and Emily Smith added four and three points, respectively.
As a team, Frankfort made 28 of 55 attempts from the floor and collected 21 steals.
Wheeling Central was led by Lily Vogrin’s 11 points. Keiera Wilkinson scored 10 and Abbey Jones nine.
Frankfort (5-0) hosts Hampshire (2-3) today at 7:30 p.m.
Hampshire 58 Wheeling Central 43
ROMNEY, W.Va. — Hampshire ended a two-game skid on Friday, topping Wheeling Central thanks to a 25-point outburst from Izzy Blomquist.
After leaving the first quarter knotted up at 10, the Trojans took control with the help of five Blomquist triples. Blomquist added three rebounds, three steals and three assists.
Daniella Knight added eight points; Liz Pryor scored seven with five rebounds, two steals and a block; Hannah Ault contributed five points, five assists, four rebounds and a steal; Carisma Shanholtz tallied four points and nine rebounds; and Kiersten King and Jaden Kerns notched four points apiece.
Jones was the Wheeling Central high scorer with 12 points, Vogrin ended with nine and Wilkinson eight.
Hampshire (2-3) is at No. 2 Frankfort (5-0) today at 7:30 p.m.
Heritage 42 Calvary 39
CRESAPTOWN — Then-No. 4 Calvary nearly overcame a double-digit deficit at the start behind the scoring of Bethany Carrington, Sadie Strawderman and Emmy Wilson — who accounted for all the Eagles’ scoring — but it couldn’t get past Heritage on Friday night.
“It was a great game even though we lost,” Calvary head coach Shawn Ricker said. “We showed heart and desire to win, which we haven’t had for a while. When you are down 11-0 and fight back, you know your team might have something tonight.
“We made plenty of mistakes, couldn’t close the game, we went 0-3 this week, but the way we played gives me hope for this team. It’s early in the season and this team is very young. I’m thankful that Bethany, Sadie and Emmy are keeping us in games.”
After Heritage’s electric start, Calvary countered with a 12-2 run to go into the second half trailing just 13-12. Heritage led 26-22 at the half and 36-33 after three, and the Eagles failed to overtake the opposition, falling to 4-3.
Carrington starred with team highs in scoring and rebounding, notching a double-double at 17 points and 12 boards, adding seven assists and five steals. Wilson tallied 11 points, five dimes and four rebounds, and Sadie Strawderman ended with 11 points.
Heritage was paced by Kendal Eckhardt, who tallied a game-high 21 points, drilling a quartet of 3-pointers. Madison Moretti added six, and Jillian Crowder finished with five for the winning side.
Calvary (4-3) is at Cumberland Valley on Jan. 4.
Johnstown 55 Calvary 44
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Unity Miller scored 24 points, and Calvary couldn’t continue its solid start to fall to Johnstown Christian on Thursday night.
“JCA, with a strong senior-laded team and an outstanding sophomore (Miller), was too much for our young girls,” Ricker said. “We played well in spurts, but still haven’t found our groove yet this year.”
Calvary took a 12-7 first-quarter lead, but Miler and Johnstown came alive, outscoring the Eagles 20-6 to race into the break up 27-18. The Eagles were competitive after halftime; however, Johnstown still won the half 28-26 to secure the victory.
In addition to Miller, Kasmira Mack scored 13 points and Sarah Huston added eight.
Calvary was topped by Carrington, who had a double-double with 23 points and 14 rebounds. Wilson flirted with a triple-double, scoring 11 with eight assists and seven boards. Strawderman added 10 points and six rebounds, Sydney Weeks grabbed six rebounds and Ava Strawderman notched four rebounds.
Linden Hall 57 Southern 25
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Freshman Carly Wilt was a bright spot, but Southern was routed by Linden Hall on Saturday.
The Rams trailed 13-6 after one, and Linden Hall held them without a point in the second to build a 33-6 advantage at the intermission. Southern’s best quarter was the fourth when it outscored Linden Hall, 12-9.
Wilt notched a team-high 10 points, Gabby Stem scored six and Ashlyn Leader tallied five for Southern. Linden Hall was led by the dynamic trio of Nadja Velisavljev (18), Jenadia Jordan (17) and Anastasia Astapenka (16).
Southern (0-4) plays in the Lewis County tournament Dec. 28-29.
