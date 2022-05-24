FREDERICK — Even when everything goes perfect, sometimes the baseball gods have other ideas.
In a scoreless pitcher’s duel between Allegany right-hander Griffin Madden and Clear Spring southpaw Hutson Trobaugh in the Class 1A state semifinals, one moment of misfortune in the fifth inning decided the contest.
A lead-off hit-by-pitch by Clear Spring No. 9 hitter Chris Hose and an error put a runner in scoring position with no outs. Madden pitched a ground-out that was handled by third baseman Alex Kennell and thrown to first, and the Campers appeared to have the lead runner doubled off trying to take third base.
However, Allegany shortstop Darian Bauer slipped on the slick infield dirt dampened by rain earlier in the day, first baseman Caeden Wallace’s on-target throw went into foul territory and Hose crossed home plate.
Trobaugh was un-hittable, striking out 16 in seven innings of two-hit ball, and that one run was enough for Clear Spring to down Allegany, 1-0, at McCurdy Field on Tuesday night.
“We’ve gone over all year long how the little things will eventually matter a whole lot,” Allegany head coach Jon Irons said. “A couple of little things got us, and we usually put the ball in play better than that. Credit to their arm, he threw a heck of a game. He kept us off-balance, he did a nice job tonight.
“We did feel like we were going to get him late in the game. I’m confident in those guys. I’ve believed in them all year long. ... I felt like if we played a clean game the whole way through, we would’ve got him eventually.”
While Allegany, which finishes the season 19-2, lost the game on the scoreboard in that inning, the story of the game was Trobaugh, and the Campers’ inability to put the ball in play.
The left-handed Radford commit had a string of eight straight strikeouts that spanned parts of the first and fourth innings. Madden bookended the stretch with a two-out single in the first and a one-out base knock in the fourth.
Other than that, only hit-by-pitches to Demetri Bascelli in the fifth and Josef Sneathen in the seventh resulted in baserunners.
“We made a couple mistakes there, but you know what, if we get the ball in play like we normally do, it’s a different game,” Irons said. “We didn’t make them field a whole lot.”
When the Campers did put the ball in play, Clear Spring displayed fine glovework.
Hose, the Blazers’ third baseman, made an incredible diving stop on a hard ground ball by Wallace in the 5-6 hole for a web gem to rob what was possibly an extra-base hit, recording the second out in the sixth.
Madden needed to expend more energy than Trobaugh to put up zeroes, but he was up to the challenge. The junior James Madison commit allowed one unearned run on five hits with nine strikeouts and one free pass in seven innings of work.
“Two special arms went at it today, and we just happened to get a run across and win,” Clear Spring head coach Mark Shives said.
Due to the print deadline on Tuesday, a full story will be available in Thursday’s edition of the Cumberland Times-News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.