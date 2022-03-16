CUMBERLAND — Allegany College dropped a pair of games to Frederick, ranked No. 9 in Division II, 2-1 and 8-4, on Tuesday afternoon.
In game one, both starters went the distance, with Trojans right-hander Noah Williamson fanning five on five hits, allowing no earned runs, and Cougars pitcher Daniel Leo striking out seven on six hits to pick up the win.
Neither starter issued a free pass.
The difference in the game was a pair of errors by the Trojans. The first unearned score came during the third when the second baseman booted a grounder that allowed the tying run to come around on what would’ve been the third out.
A similar sequence harmed the Allegany cause in the sixth, when with two outs, the first baseman dropped a throw from second to prolong the inning, and the next batter, Austin Massey, tallied a pinch-hit, go-ahead single on an 0-2 count.
Justin Acal had two hits to lead Frederick in Game 1.
The Trojans struck first with a run in the opening inning. After Leo loaded the bases, Julian Jennings drove a baserunner in with a base-knock for a 1-0 lead. However, Leo limited the damage, and tossed six scoreless to hold on.
Allegany (7-4) outhit Frederick (12-1), 6-5, led by the efforts of Greg Borges, who ended with a pair of hits and Brendan Brady who doubled.
In the second half of the twinbill, Dez Johnson hit a two-run home run in the fifth to pull the Trojans within one, but Frederick used a pair of big flies by Brody Neveker to hold off Allegany.
Both of Neveker’s home runs — one in the fifth and one in the seventh — were of the two-run variety. He finished 3 for 3 at the dish.
Brady tallied a double and a single, and Johnson added a third-inning SAC fly.
Allegany’s other run came when Kobe White stole home in the third inning, as the freshman from Tucson, Arizona, took off when Jared Hurlburt came home out of the wind-up. Hurlburt never save White, who tallied a rare swipe of home.
Frederick out-hit Allegany, 11-6, in Game 2. Hurlburt went four innings of two-run ball.
Allegany is back in action today at home with a doubleheader against Harford Community (12-2) at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.