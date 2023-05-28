FREDERICK — The Allegany doubles team of Jonathan Nelson and Chazz Imes won its third-place match in the state tournament at Baker Park on Saturday.
Nelson and Imes defeated Brunswick's Zach Ahern and Isaac Hatch 4-6, 6-2, 10-6.
The Alco duo were able to battle through some adversity and overcome the tactical lobs and slower pace of play from the Brunswick team to win key points and complete the comeback.
“I’m proud of the way both players competed all year and I was so happy to see them finish their season with a win," coach Steve Lowery said.
Coach Zach Ruppert added, “I think it was really important to not only finish their senior season on the right note but also their high school tennis careers on a win. Jonathan and Chazz are the two best (most successful) players I’ve ever had the opportunity to coach”
In Imes’ two seasons, he used his athleticism and combination of a big serve and forehand to compile an overall record of 33-3 with back-to-back regional doubles championships and third-place State finishes.
While Nelson would have his freshman season cancelled due to COVID-19, in three seasons he dominated his competition with an overall balanced game that few could match.
He finished with a combined record of 48-6 with two singles regional championships, one regional doubles title and three state appearances which included a 2021 singles finalist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.