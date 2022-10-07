KEYSER, W.Va. — Behind double-doubles from Anika Stylinski and Myla Lee, Allegany came from two games down to defeat Keyser, 3-2, on Thursday night.
The contest's game scores were 18-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-23, 15-12 in favor of the Campers. Stylinski just missed a triple-double with 23 assists, 12 points and nine digs, and Lee tallied 16 digs and 12 points.
Ada McFarland led the Campers with 28 kills and recorded a block, Ariaya Walker tallied 16 kills and Zoey Rhodes ended with 19 assists, nine digs and four points.
In the junior varsity game, Allegany won 15-25, 25-18, 25-16.
The Campers' standouts were Madeline Deremer with nine points, three aces, five digs and four kills; Mackenzie Monahan with 10 points, five aces, six digs and eight kills; Ava Strother with eight points, two aces, six digs and 12 assists; and Chloe DeBlock with five points, three aces, 13 digs, three assists and one kill.
Allegany hosts Fort Hill on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Keyser hosts Southern on Saturday at noon.
Mountain Ridge 3, Fort Hill 0
CUMBERLAND — Mia DeCarlo recorded 20 service points, and Mountain Ridge cruised past Fort Hill, 25-17, 25-10, 25-10, on Thursday night to improve to 8-1.
DeCarlo added six aces, five kills and three digs to her serving total. Ella Snyder ended with 11 service points, three aces, nine kills and five digs, Kendall Kirkwood finished with five service points, two aces, nine kills and four digs, and Avery Tipton chipped in two points, 10 assists and five digs.
Fort Hill (2-9) was led by Grace Tressler with eight service points, Jovie Breitfeller with five kills and dive digs, and Jaidee Guinn with seven digs.
In the JV game, Fort Hill (9-2) won 25-20, 22-25, 15-12. The Sentinels were paced by Cailin Robertson with 13 service points, Kearstyn Rice added 11 service points and two kills, Addison Franz finished with four assists and six digs; and Kamryn Rice tallied five assists.
For the Mountain Ridge JVs (2-6), Anne Baker had 10 service points, and Allison Tringler and Kayden Wilson ended with five service points apiece.
Mountain Ridge hosts Keyser on Monday at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.