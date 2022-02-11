CUMBERLAND — Allegany beat No. 2 Keyser at its own game on Thursday night.
Defense, rebounding and team basketball were the recipe for success, and, despite being down starting guard Jordan Chaney, the Campers were unperturbed.
Keyser made a second-half surge, but Allegany absorbed every run and pulled away behind the ball-handling of Avery Miller and the post play of Liliana Zembower to win 51-39 and end the Tornado’s win streak at nine games.
“I was really impressed with how hard our kids played on defense, and how composed they were on offense,” Allegany head coach Jim O’Neal said. “It was an impressive team effort. It was fun to watch.
“We have a lot respect for Keyser. Josh (Blowe) does a good job with his kids. They’re quick, they’re athletic. We knew we were going to have our hands full. Our kids did a nice job studying and preparing.”
During Keyser’s winning streak, the Tornado (13-5) have made a living off tight defense and hustle plays. They hadn’t given up more than 50 points in any of the past 11 games.
Yet, Allegany (8-5) was the squad stymying the opposition, as its 2-3 zone limited Keyser to just four points in the first quarter to build a lead, and just seven points in the fourth to keep it.
The Tornado briefly nosed in front up 25-24 at the 4:10 mark of the third, but Allegany outscored Keyser, 27-14, the rest of the way.
“I thought we played with very little effort,” Keyser head coach Josh Blowe said. “We had a nine-game winning streak, and we’re taking everyone’s best shot right now. ... Which is only a good thing. You want that.
“From start to finish they outhustled us, outworked us, and to me that was the most disappointing thing. Some games you’re going to lose because you don’t shoot well, don’t play well. When a Keyser High School girls basketball team doesn’t bring energy and effort, I’m extremely disappointed.”
There are few teams around that play defense as hard as Keyser; however, Miller didn’t seem fazed in the slightest. The Alco point guard notched a double-double at 20 points and 12 rebounds, adding four assists, but more importantly, she was under control.
The Golden Tornado forced just 10 Allegany turnovers all night, and Miller accounted for two of them despite spending much of the contest with the ball in her hands.
“Avery did a nice job of taking what they gave her,” O’Neal said. “If she had a chance to score, she did. If not, she was composed. Jump stop, hitting open people for some easy baskets.”
Without Chaney, Allegany needed players to step up. Rachel Bush scored 11 points, Shylah Taylor tallied six points and seven boards, and Zembower provided height off the bench.
The 5-foot-10 Zembower finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, converting four offensive boards into second-chance opportunities.
“We’re proud of Liliana,” O’Neal said. “She comes in every day, she works hard. It’s nice to see. We obviously didn’t have our season last year, so she went right onto varsity. Had to kind of earn her way. She’s a big part of our team right now.
“Doing good things out there, rebounding, finishing around the basket.”
Keyser had its moments. The Tornado trimmed a 15-8 second-quarter deficit to three points, later taking a second-half lead.
For a spell, Keyser appeared to find the recipe for cracking the Alco zone, with Maddy Broadwater finding a seam along the baseline for eight straight points and a 25-24 lead.
Allegany made it a point of emphasis to limit Keyser’s perimeter scoring — Summer Reid made the Tornado’s lone 3-pointer of the night. Some openings down low were to be expected.
“We saw them play several times, and we knew they were a pretty good shooting team from the wings,” O’Neal said. “You can’t cover everything, so we took away the wings and they were able to get the ball on the baseline.
“Hurt us at times, but I thought Shylah and Liliana did a nice job in the middle of our defense being patient. Once or twice got by, but they were able to cut her off and keep her from getting to the rim.”
After the series of Broadwater scores, Allegany made an adjustment, and Keyser failed to muster a response.
“We were moving the defense, but they adjusted to that when we got the ball there,” Blowe said. “We didn’t adjust, and we were trying to tell them what to do to adjust and we didn’t execute that. ... There was no fight tonight from my team.”
Broadwater finished with eight points, all in that second-quarter flurry, to clock in just behind Alexa Shoemaker, who scored 10. Shoemaker missed significant minutes in the second half after picking up her fourth foul at the 5:52 mark of the third.
On paper, Allegany’s triumph was an upset, but O’Neal doesn’t see it that way. The Campers, now winners of three straight, are taking it one game at a time. Their next matchup is at Bishop Walsh (4-10) on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Keyser is at Lincoln on Saturday at 2:30. Hopefully for Keyser, the disappointment of Thursday will be a wake-up call before the playoffs begin.
“We’ll be battle-bested,” Blowe said. “We have bigger goals in mind than this game.”
