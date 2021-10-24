OAKLAND — Allegany ended the regular season on a high note, shutting out Southern, 2-0, on Thursday.
The Campers scored once in each half. Jordan Chaney gave Alco a 1-0 halftime edge with a score, assisted by Avery Miller, at the 32:15 mark.
The pair flipped the script in the second half, with Miller finding the back of the net on an assist by Chaney for a two-goal road triumph to finish the regular season with an 8-4-2 record.
Allegany goalkeeper Shylah Taylor made five saves in the clean sheet. Southern keeper Bayleigh Hawk had four stops. The Rams had more shots, 13-7, and corners, 5-2, but the Campers made the most of their opportunities.
Allegany is the No. 3 seed in the 1A West region and fill face No. 2 Northern on Friday at 2 p.m. Southern is at home against Fort Hill on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.