LAVALE — The road to a second straight Class 1A championship will be much tougher for Allegany this time around.
While there isn’t one team as dominant as Patterson Mill was during the 2021 and ‘22 seasons, this year’s quarterfinal field runs six deep with title contenders.
Fourth-seeded Allegany (18-1) welcomes one of those teams to Lions Field Friday, as the Campers play host to fifth-seeded Catoctin (18-3) at 4 p.m.
There will be free entry to the game.
Hailing from Thurmont in Frederick County, the Cougars won a pitchers’ duel against Williamsport, 3-0, in the West Region II final to punch their ticket to states.
Allegany no-hit and out-slugged Fort Hill, 18-0, in the West Region I championship, plating 12 runs in the first inning.
Reigning Player of the Year and Penn State commit Abi Britton delivered another dominating performance with 12 strikeouts over four no-hit innings.
Allegany pitching has yet to allow a base hit so far during the playoffs. Britton threw a perfect game in a 12-0 win over Southern in the region semis, and Britton and Jordyn Sneathen tossed a combined no-hitter against Fort Hill.
Britton upped her season record to 18-1, allowing five earned runs on 21 hits with 238 strikeouts and just one walk in 97 2/3 innings pitched this year. Her earned run average is down to 0.36.
The junior is one perfect game away from matching the state single-season record of six thrown by Marci Whitehead of Damascus in 1992. Whitehead also holds the record for single-season no-hitters, tossing 15 in 1991.
Catoctin’s ace, sophomore Taylor Smith, will be the best pitcher the Campers have seen so far this season.
In two playoff games, Smith has thrown 12 shutout innings on four hits and four walks with 32 strikeouts over a pair of complete-game wins.
Smith entered the week with a 14-1 record and 0.57 ERA in 86 innings with 183 strikeouts.
In Catoctin’s three losses this season, the Cougars fell because of their bats. They lost 2-0 to Francis Scott Key on March 22, 3-0 to Boonsboro on April 21 and 2-1 to Urbana on May 9.
Allegany appears to have an advantage with its offense, scoring 4.6 more runs a game (14.2 to 9.6). The Campers allow 1.2 runs a contest compared to Catoctin’s 2.0.
Allegany has eight batters hitting better than .300: Britton (.603), Makenzie Monahan (.559), Riley Gallagher (.542), Avery Miller (.541), Olivia Looker (.469), Maylee Blank (.380), Kylie Hook (.362) and Sneathen (.333).
The Campers won’t have Miller available Friday due to a conflict with the regional track meet. Miller is favored to win state championships in several events.
Miller is second on Allegany with seven home runs, has scored a team-high 38 runs and is third with 30 runs batted in.
Allegany has also been without a starter on the 2022 championship team in Ava Strother, who is close to coming back from an injury. She’s played in just four games this year.
Gallagher, a University of Maryland Baltimore County commit, is second on Allegany with 36 runs scored and has a team-high 11 stolen bases.
Britton tops Alco with nine homers and 46 runs batted in. Her RBI total is tied for the state lead with Oxon Hill’s Kennedy Woodruff and one ahead of Bishop Walsh slugger Bailee Greise.
Looker has five home runs and 34 RBIs, and Sky Porter has drawn a team-best 17 walks to give her a .455 on-base percentage.
Catoctin’s Meghan Gray has the most homers in the state with 12 and has driven in 30 runs. Smith has five long balls. Gray (.524) and Madison Ohler (.397) top the sqaud in batting average.
Allegany is trying to make its sixth trip to the Final Four, winning state championships in 1999, 2010 and 2022. The Campers were runner-ups in 2021 and 2017.
Catoctin has been to the state semifinals 21 times, winning three state titles (‘86, ‘06, ‘11).
