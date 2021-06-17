GLEN BERNIE — Two days after Allegany overcame its strongest opposition of the season, the Campers will need to rise to the challenge once more in a battle of undefeated juggernauts.
No. 2 Allegany (12-0) squares off against No. 1 Patterson Mill (21-0) today with the Maryland 1A state championship on the line. First pitch at Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie is slated for 2:30 p.m.
In the semifinal round Wednesday, the Campers overcame Cambridge-South Dorchester and Marist-bound pitcher Madison Pleasants 7-0 at LaVale Lions Field.
Allegany tagged the hard-throwing right-hander for 11 hits, and Kyra Pittman, a Maryland signee in her own right, struck out 14 and allowed just two hits in a complete-game shutout.
For the Campers, it’s their first trip to the state title game since 2017, meaning its the first year their talented senior class — Pittman, Samara Funk, Katie Sterne and Kelsey O’Neal — has advanced that far.
As freshmen in 2018, top-seeded Allegany was beaten by Mountain Ridge in the West semis. A year later, they made it one step further but were clipped by Brunswick in the region title game.
And last season, COVID-19 wiped out a chance at redemption, in which Allegany would’ve been favored to take states.
A win over the Huskies today would be Allegany’s first championship since 2010.
“Ever since I was a freshman, this has been my dream to go to states,” Pittman said. “Finally doing it, I’m so psyched.
“We’ve always had a good team, and I’ve really felt that this year has been the year that we were going to knock down that wall and break through.”
Patterson Mill, meanwhile, blasted Clear Spring, 12-0, in the Final Four led by another highly regarded pitcher.
Syracuse commit Madison Knight allowed just two hits and fanned 11 in a shutout performance in the circle; at the plate, she blasted a walk-off grand slam to secure a sixth-inning run rule.
“I’m obviously nervous, but I love my team and they have my back,” said Funk, who had a bases-clearing double late in the game Wednesday. “So I think we’re going to have a good chance at taking it all.
“I expect another hard game like (Wednesday), maybe even a little harder. But I know that, we may be slow in the beginning, but we’re going to ramp it up by the end of the game.”
No. 1 Patterson Mill outscored opponents 229-26 this year, including a run of six straight shutouts to begin the regular season. However, the Huskies were nearly outed in the East Region I championship by Colonel Richardson. They needed eight innings to get by the Colonels, 2-1.
Despite the tough opposition, Allegany isn’t scared. It’ll need to put together another complete performance to come back with a banner.
“I expect the same effort we gave today, nothing less, maybe a little more,” O’Neal said. “Hopefully, we’ll come back with the win.”
