CUMBERLAND — For 47 minutes and five seconds, the story of the game between Allegany and Boonsboro was sloppy play from the Campers (1-1). That changed on the final play, down 17-3, when Allegany’s Isaiah Fields Jr. blindsided the Warriors’ Chance Haga.
Haga laid on the field for over 30 minutes before he was taken off on a stretcher. It came on a run play by Brody Williams that picked up 14 yards.
“Sickened, upset, not something we would ever condone,” Allegany head coach Bryan Hansel said. “Hindsight is we should’ve just ran the ball and got out of there and that never happens so I blame myself.”
The Warriors (2-0) beat the Campers (1-1) 17-3 at Greenway Avenue Stadium on Friday.
Hansel said that Fields was ejected from the game and will be ineligible to play against Mountain Ridge next week.
Despite how the game ended, Boonsboro head coach Mark Wadel wanted to shake hands and congratulate Allegany. The two teams met at midfield to pray after the game ended.
“We still wanted to shake them up because good sportsmanship is still incredibly important,” Wadel said. “One bad incident right there does not make a bad team, does not make a bad club, a bad organization. It’s important for our kids to understand that as well so I talked to their coaches and said I wanna still shake it up, still have a good game. We’re gonna have a prayer for our kid out here because we want as many good vibes as we can get.”
Wadel said that Haga showed movement and was responsive.
“Unfortunately, it’s part of the game,” he said. “You don’t want injuries like that to happen but anytime you line up the football injuries can happen. That’s an avoidable circumstance right there. It’s a clear, illegal blindside hit. That should never happen, it’s been taken out of the game. But anytime you lace it up in football there’s a chance for injury.”
Beyond the final play, the story for the Campers was their sloppy play. They committed eight penalties for 112 yards and committed two turnovers on offense.
“We got our butts kicked,” Hansel said. “I think they did what we thought they would do. We didn’t play with discipline. Last game I think we had two penalties, this time we had five or six personal fouls and I got one. The kids should never get one, and they just dominated us.”
The Warriors opened the game with two big plays. Dan Dobson was the focal point with five carries that included an 18-yard rush on the second play. Matthew Summers found Wyatt Jervis for 18 yards and it set up a nine-yard touchdown from Summers to Haga. The pass was tipped and fell into Haga’s hands as he dove to the ground.
Williams responded on the Campers third play of the ensuing drive. He kept it down the left sideline, made a man miss and picked up 52 yards. It set up first and goal at the seven, but three straight runs were stuffed and Allegany was forced to kick a 30-yard field goal by Blake Powell.
The second quarter was scoreless for both teams. After a 24-yard run by Williams, Allegany committed three penalties on the drive and punted. On their next drive, Williams fumbled a snap that was recovered by Boonsboro’s Robert Nagy.
“Some was our fault, early in the game we came out flat,” Hansel said of the penalties and mistakes. “We looked flat, we just didn’t look like the same team from last week. When you lose it’s coaching, when you win it’s the players. We gotta get back to the drawing board and figure out what we did wrong.”
By halftime, Allegany had committed six penalties for 72 yards. Boonsboro did not commit a penalty in the first half and finished with only two for 15 yards in the second half. Williams was the top performer as he rushed seven times for 112 yards.
The Warriors adjusted and shut down Williams in the second half as he was held to six yards rushing.
“They confused our line all night with the odd stack,” Hansel said. “They were bringing pressure, bailing pressure. Our kids didn’t play fast, they played thinking instead of reacting and that caught us a lot.”
The only score of the third quarter came on a 35-yard field goal from Owen Hardy. In the fourth quarter, Chad Wyland took a 23-yard run down the sideline and was hit late to draw a another 15-yard penalty. It set up a 27-yard field goal attempt that Hardy missed wide right. He finished 1 for 2 on field goals and made both of his extra points.
With 2:07 remaining, Dan Dobson took a handoff 20 yards and broke two tackles on his way to the end zone. It increased the Warriors lead to 17-3 and effectively sealed the game.
“It was huge, we kinda felt like we had them on the ropes,” Wadel said. “We missed a couple opportunities earlier because of penalties or balls on the ground. We felt like we were doing well all night, we just couldn’t get it going. At the end, you gotta punch it in so it made a difference.”
Allegany’s Williams finished with 13 carries for 119 yards. He also was 2 for 5 for 25 yards passing with an interception. Cayden Bratton rushed 18 times for 79 yards.
For Boonsboro, Summers was 3 for 9 for 31 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Jervis rushed 11 times for 53 yards. Dobson rushed nine times for 87 yards and a score.
The Campers play the second of three consecutive home games on Friday at 7 p.m. against the Miners. The Warriors visit Brunswick on Friday.
“As a man, I don’t know,” Hansel said on moving on after how the game ended. “As a football team, Monday comes and it doesn’t wait. It’s gonna be here regardless. We gotta regroup, we can’t fold on the season. All we can do is pray for a speedy recovery, that he stays healthy, and his life continues to be what’s supposed to be.”
