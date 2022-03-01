CUMBERLAND — Allegany played a complete game on defense, Avery Miller notched a double-double and the Campers pulled away from Southern, 44-32, in the Class 1A Region I semifinals on Monday night.
Top-seeded Allegany (14-6) hosts second-seeded Fort Hill (15-6) tomorrow at 6 p.m.
“I thought our defense was really good for four quarters, pushing the shot clock to 30 seconds several times,” Campers head coach Jim O’Neal said. “That gave us a chance to get comfortable on offense.”
Southern — who defeated Northern, 44-31, in Accident in the playoffs first round on Friday night — led Allegany, 11-10, after the first quarter. Yet, the Campers pushed ahead 20-15 at halftime and extended the edge to 33-21 after three.
Miller led the Alco effort with 12 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. Shylah Taylor tallied 10 points and nine rebounds, Rachel Bush finished with 10 points and six boards, and Jordan Chaney and Liliana Zembower chipped in five apiece.
Southern was paced by Carly Wilt with a 10-point effort, followed by Maddie Artice with nine, Maggie Nickel with six and Koley Richard with five.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.