CUMBERLAND — In the history of the Allegany-Fort Hill rivalry, only one time has the winner of the Homecoming game not won the playoff rematch.
Coincidentally, that one time was also the last time Allegany defeated Fort Hill. Two weeks after falling to the Sentinels 17-7 in 2009, the Campers roared back with a 35-14 victory to send their crosstown rival home early.
Since that game, Fort Hill has won 17 straight in the series and four in a row in the playoffs.
Two weeks after falling to Fort Hill, 21-7, in Homecoming, Allegany (7-3) is hoping history repeats itself. Fort Hill (9-1) will do everything in its power to ensure it doesn’t.
“Excited to get out there,” Fort Hill head coach Zack Alkire said. “It was a great game last time, and both teams left the game with a lot to prove.”
The Class 1A West Region co-championship was originally scheduled for Friday night but was moved to today at 6 p.m. due to predicted heavy rainfall from the remants of Tropical Storm Nicole.
The winner will advance to the state quarterfinals.
Saturday has as much intrigue as any Fort Hill-Allegany game in recent memory. The two teams played the closest Homecoming contest since 2015 just two weeks ago, and Allegany figures to be getting healthier.
The Campers were without the services of quarterback Brody Williams (871 yards, 11 touchdowns) in Homecoming for the second week in a row, moving running back Cayden Bratton under center. Bratton battled hard, tying a Homecoming record with 34 carries en route to winning Offensive Player of the Game, but the Campers came up short.
Allegany’s defense impressed, limiting Fort Hill to just four first downs, the Sentinels’ lowest total since 2003, but a 79-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Burns to Mikey Allen, a 50-yard Allen scoring run and an 82-yard blocked field goal return by Anthony Palmisano proved to be the difference.
With Williams and Bratton — who exited the Campers’ 43-7 win over Clear Spring last week with an injury — expected to return to the line-up, Allegany will give Fort Hill its best shot.
“I think we feel pretty good,” Allegany head coach Bryan Hansel said. “We’re starting to get kids healthy again. We had a good week of practice.
“There aren’t the festivities of the Homecoming week, just a lot of long nights. They have a lot of team speed, offensively and defensively. They’re big up front. I expect a much better outing from them this time.”
Fort Hill, meanwhile, will enter at full strength after All-Area standouts Palmisano and Carter Hess didn’t play in the Sentinels’ 74-0 drubbing of Southern last week.
While uncertainty surrounds Allegany’s situation in the backfield, there are no questions about what Fort Hill will bring. The trio of Tavin Willis (779 yards, 13 touchdowns), Tanner Wertz (741 yards, nine TDs) and Allen (661 yards, eight scores) present big-play capability every time they touch the football.
Allen averages 13 yards a rush, Willis 11.5 and Wertz 7.0.
Fort Hill did struggle with penalties again against Southern, as a pair of flags brought back a pair of long touchdowns, but the Sentinels’ offensive line showed significant improvement, creating gaping holes with ease.
“I think it’s a matter of being able to fix the little things that can turn into much bigger things,” Alkire said. “We take care of them, we should be able to move the ball better and put up some more points.
“The (offensive line) has been at work all season long. They looked really good against Southern and this week in practice. They just need to go out and apply it against a physical team.”
Fort Hill does have a significant advantage in depth along the line, where most of its players don’t have to play both ways, unlike Allegany. That came into play in Homecoming, when the Campers weren’t getting the same push offensively after halftime.
“We do have a number of guys that just go one way,” Alkire said. “Line-wise, outside of Carter (Hess), they’re one-way guys. Being able to come off and rest is certainly an advantage to us.”
Still, Hansel was encouraged by the performances of Clay Brode, Andrew Highland, Lucas Bahrenberg, Brendan Hogamier, Kenneth Ringgold and Alex Kennell up front in Homecoming.
“We learned some things about our line,” Hansel said. “I thought they played better than fans and our staff expected. They were disruptive on defense and moved people on offense.”
Another threat emerged in the backfield last week for Allegany in the form of Isaiah Fields, who exploded for 236 yards and four touchdowns against Clear Spring.
In addition to Brett Patterson (609 yards, four touchdowns), having Fields in the backfield could save Bratton (1,093 yards, 11 touchdowns) some wear and tear and allow him to finish the game.
“It gives us another threat, another guy that can carry the ball,” Hansel said. “We’ve tried to get him in our offense more. He’s an athlete, and we try to put him in a position to make plays and not confuse him.
“We want to utilize Brody and other guys, not just Cayden, allow him to stay fresh longer. Getting other guys involved early will be big, allows Cayden to finish a four-quarter game.”
It seems unlikely Williams and Bratton will be at 100%, but few players are at this point in the season.
Fort Hill has made sure to prepare for anything and everything the Campers could throw at them.
“You don’t know who’s going to be there,” Alkire said. “Told the kids, they were talking about the Bratton injury in the Clear Spring game, and I shut that down right way. The kids that are injured over there are tough kids, they’re going to be ready to go.”
Fort Hill, which holds a 64-42-4 advantage in the series, boasts the top defense in the area and one of the best in the state, holding opponents to just 8.2 points and 131 yards of offense a game.
It is led by Hess (110 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, two sacks) and Bryson Metz (110.5 tackles, eight tackles for loss, a sack and an interception). Palmisano, who intercepted a pass in Homecoming, has a team-high four picks.
Allegany’s defense limits opponents to 15.2 points a contest — fourth-best in the area behind Mountain Ridge (11.1) and East Hardy (10.6).
The Campers leading tackler is Jackson Resh at 109 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery. Patterson has 90 tackles, Hogamier has 67 stops and three forced fumbles and Kennell has 54 tackles and three fumble recoveries.
With a trip to the state quarterfinals at stake, Saturday means a lot more to these Allegany players than a playoff win, it’s a chance to make their mark.
“We had two disappointing losses early in the year,” Hansel said. “They got a home playoff win. Now they have a chance to redeem themselves, prove a point. As freshmen, these seniors went 2-7 when they were called up. Everything you want is in front of you.”
Allegany will also be playing to prevent Fort Hill from winning a ninth state championship — which would break a tie with the Campers for the most in the area.
Alkire is encouraged by the trajectory Fort Hill is taking. A victory would be the next step towards capturing that ultimate prize.
“I like the direction that we’re headed,” he said. “If we are able to come together and keep improving, we have all the makings of another state championship team.”
