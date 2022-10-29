CUMBERLAND — For Allegany or Fort Hill to come out on top in the 48th Homecoming game, it starts in two very different places.
For the Campers, it starts with belief. For the Sentinels, it begins with shutting down Western Maryland’s leading rusher.
Allegany and Fort Hill meet for the 100th time this afternoon at Homecoming. Kickoff at Greenway Avenue Stadium is 12:30 p.m.
“I don’t think you can beat somebody until you believe you can beat somebody,” said Allegany head coach Bryan Hansel. “I think we’re building a little bit from last year’s season Braylon (White) and all those seniors gave us. 8-3 was a pretty big season.
“Our kids pretty much did the same thing this year with some more obstacles to hurdle — we were pretty injury-free last year, but lots of injuries this year. But until they do it, until they believe they can do it, they won’t. I think it’s mainly mental at this point.”
“Typically, Mountain Ridge was thinking the same way,” Fort Hill head coach Zack Alkire said of the confidence factor. “People talk about this jinx that they have against Fort Hill, but they showed they are able to play. Allegany hasn’t won in a while, but historically they know that they can play with us.
“All it would take is another poor performance on our part to open the door for Allegany as well. We can’t allow that to happen. That’s one of the things we’ve talked about over and over and over and over again since Mountain Ridge but especially this week. You can’t allow them to even have a seam. You don’t give them anything.”
Allegany’s last win at Homecoming was in 2007 and its last win overall against Fort Hill was in 2009. The Sentinels have won 13 straight Homecoming games and 16 consecutive meetings.
“I think (confidence) is a big thing,” Hansel added. “They come down those 52 steps and feel invincible. Then our kids keep looking back, 2007 is the last time we won Homecoming. So it’s always there, we always talk about it. We always tell them it’s the biggest game of the year. I don’t consider it a regular-season game. I think it’s separate from everything.
“We even talk about some selfish reasons, like if you want first-team All-Area, this is a game you can earn it. It’s a game you can show people you deserve it. If you want an Offensive Player of the Year award, this is the game you can show it. It’s going to be there until we break it. And then when we break it, it’ll go away for a little bit, hopefully.”
The Sentinels, meanwhile, are going up against Cayden Bratton, who is averaging just under 121 yards per game and second in the area rushing charts behind Petersburg’s Peyton Day (145.9 yards per game). Bratton is filling in at quarterback for Brody Williams, who will miss Homecoming after suffering an ankle injury two weeks ago against Keyser.
“Looking at what Brody brings to the table compared to Cayden, they’re both really, really athletic kids and they both run the ball hard,” Alkire said. “Bratton didn’t throw the ball a whole lot (last week) against Northern, but when he did throw the ball it was pretty accurate, so it seemed like they kind of had the same gameplan for both. I would imagine they have a few more wrinkles this week since they’ve had a little more time to prepare for it. But it’s been the same preparation.”
Bratton has 148 carries for 967 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 6.5 yards per carry and 120.9 yards per game. Last week, the senior tailback had 17 rushes for 132 yards and was 2 of 3 through the air for 59 yards.
“It’s tough just because Fort Hill, the way they scheme defensively,” Hansel said. “They’ll know Cayden threw the ball three times last week, they know he’s not a full throwing threat. But we put full trust in Cayden at quarterback to make the right decisions, do the right things. We got everything in our offense, it just might not look as pretty. But we’re going to trust in him and win or lose with him.”
Hansel said that the gritty Williams isn’t ruled out for the season yet, noting that doctors want him in a walking boot for about two more weeks and that the junior quarterback’s injury shouldn’t require surgery.
Fort Hill’s offense starts with three players who are top 10 among the area rushing leaders in Tavin Willis, Tanner Wertz and Mikey Allen.
“It’s been really exciting,” Alkire said of the build-up to Homecoming. “There’s been a big uptick in emotion that typically comes along with the game. But it’s got a playoff atmosphere at practice right now. They’re super excited about the game. They’ve been looking forward to it for a few weeks now. It’s finally here.”
Willis is the area’s fourth-leading rusher and second in Western Maryland with 90.1 yards per game, carrying the ball 60 times for 721 yards and 11 touchdowns.
The senior running back is one of Fort Hill’s two main home run hitters out of the backfield. In addition to the 12 yards per carry Willis averages, Allen leads the area in yards per carry (among qualified backs) at 12.3 yards a clip. The Bishop Walsh transfer has 44 carries for 541 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 67.6 yards per game.
Wertz rounds out the rushing attack with 93 rushes for 598 yards and seven scores.
“They’re a really good team,” Hansel said of Fort Hill. “They’re fast. I think their team speed is what sticks out the most, watching them on film and watching them in-person. So it’s going to be a tough task offensively and defensively for us. Offensively we’re behind the eight ball without Brody, but we can still find ways to compete and I think we’ve got a decent gameplan that we can attack them with.”
The major blow to the Campers in last year’s Homecoming game was the second quarter, which featured 28 Fort Hill points: two came via fumbles, one on a blocked punt and another on a turnover on downs. Allegany threw three passes: all three were picked off.
“We can’t turn the ball over at all,” Hansel said. “If you look at last year’s game, we were fully healthy … we were fine, but that second quarter we imploded. I think we had five turnovers in that second quarter. If you take away that second-quarter implosion and I think the game was like a 21-14 or 14-7 game. So we can’t turn the ball over against them. We know they’re talented, so if we turn the ball over it could be short fields on special teams. That’s going to be a problem.
“We can’t get behind the sticks. Those non-effort penalties we talk about. Holding happens, but false starts. Last week we saw it again. That was probably coaching, not getting in the play. But we had illegal formations, we can’t do that stuff. We can’t get four yards and then move back five. We can’t have any real big mistakes of any kind.”
If there’s one thing the Homecoming game has shown, it’s to expect the unexpected.
“They’re one of the historically great programs in the state of Maryland,” Alkire added. “We were talking last year about how the county itself has 16 state championships — they’ve got eight, we’ve got eight. Historically they’re a great program. Coach Hansel seems like he has them on the up and up now. Starting to get back to where they were before. So they’re definitely a team that we can’t overlook.
“They’re going to be really excited. Most of these kids haven’t seen an Allegany victory while they’ve been in grade school. I’m sure they’re sick and tired of people on the Allegany side talking about that, so they’re going to come here and be fired up and ready to play. So if we don’t match that kind of intensity, it could be a long day for us.”
