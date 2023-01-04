ACCIDENT — No. 2 Allegany dominated from the onset, and the Campers cruised past No. 5 Northern, 83-51, on Tuesday night.
Allegany (8-1) took a 29-13 lead in the first quarter behind monster outputs from Caiden Chorpenning and Chazz Imes, who had 14 and 13 points in the period, respectively. Chorpenning buried four 3-pointers and Imes sunk two in the first.
After a competitive second quarter, which Allegany exited leading 39-23, the Campers outscored the Huskies, 23-14, in the third to pull away for good.
Imes led the way with 26 points with four 3-pointers, four assists, three steals and seven rebounds. Chorpenning added 21 points; Blake Powell tallied 10 points and four steals; Isaiah Fields collected nine points, eight assists and six rebounds; David Smith garnered eight points; and Dylan Shaffer finished with six points and five rebounds.
Ethan Sebold topped Northern with 20 points, and Easton Rhoten added 15.
In the junior varsity game, Northern won 49-40. Luke Ross (14 points), Devin McKenzie (11) and Caleb Hinebaugh (11) were the Huskies' high scorers. Eli Imes paced Alco with 16.
Northern (4-4) is at Rockwood on Monday at 7:15 p.m. Allegany hosts Southern (2-3) on Friday at 7 p.m.
No. 1 Fort Hill 70, Boonsboro 40
CUMBERLAND — Fort Hill took a 31-point lead into halftime and never looked back in a decisive victory over Boonsboro on Tuesday.
The Sentinels (5-1) left the first quarter leading 21-10 and pitched a shutout in the second period, scoring 20 themselves, to lead 41-10 at halftime. Mikey Allen had 19 points and four 3-pointers during the first half. He finished with 21 points.
Boonsboro outscored Fort Hill, 30-29, after halftime.
Owen Seifarth joined Allen in double figures with 12 points, followed by Anthony Burns with nine, Jabril Daniels with eight and Steven Spencer with seven.
Boonsboro was paced by Gavin Blair (eight points), Cameron Osmond (six) and Brayden DeWaal (six).
Fort Hill won the junior varsity game 52-23.
The Sentinels hosted Brunswick on Wednesday night and are at Mountain Ridge on Friday at 7 p.m.
Pendleton County 84, Pocahontas County 26
FRANKLIN, W.Va — Four Wildcats scored in double figures as Pendleton County defeated Pocahontas County on Tuesday in Franklin, West Virginia.
Clayton Kisamore led all scorers with 19 points for the Wildcats (4-3). Chase Owens and Josiah Kimble each scored 13 points. Jacob Beachler scored 12 points for Pendleton.
The Wildcats led 43-16 at halftime and held the Warriors to two points in the second quarter.
Wyatt Hendrick led Pocahontas with eight points.
In the JV game, Pendleton defeated Pocahontas 52-17. Cashton Kisamore led the Wildcats with 17 points.
Pendleton hosts Harman on Friday, January 13 at 7:30 p.m.
Berkeley Springs 49, East Hardy 36
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Jacob Shekey and Ty'Mir Ross ended in double figures, as Berkeley Springs used it defense to down East Hardy on Tuesday night.
The Indians led after each of the first three quarters, 16-11, 26-20 and 35-31, before they pulled away for good with a 14-5 fourth period. Shekey had eight points in the decider.
Shekey had 12 points, Ross 10 and Landon Schetrompf added nine — all on 3-pointers. Dawson Price topped East Hardy with 11 points, Jordan Teets scored nine and Ashton Haslacker garnered eight.
East Hardy (4-4) is at Paw Paw (5-2) on Thursday at 7 p.m.
