CUMBERLAND — Four Allegany players hit home runs, Alexa Uphold tossed a one-hit shutout and the Campers crushed Mountain Ridge, 15-0, on Monday in the 1A West Region I semifinals.
Allegany racked up all four long balls in the first inning, during which the Campers brought home 11 runs.
Avery Miller struck a lead-off home run to left, and Kylie Hook notched a two-run bomb to center that made it 7-0. Uphold garnered a three-run shot and Abi Britton went back-to-back with a solo homer to cap the 11-run onslaught.
Riley Gallagher doubled twice, and Ava Strother, Emily McGhee, Britton and Uphold hit a two-bagger apiece. Uphold led the way with four RBIs, Hook drove in three and Britton had two ribbies. Miller, Gallagher, Uphold, Britton and Strother scored twice each.
Uphold spun a shutout on one hit with 12 strikeouts to just one walk in five innings pitched. Macy Guinn took the loss for Mountain Ridge and accounted for its lone base hit.
Allegany (14-0) hosts Fort Hill (13-6) on Wednesday at 4 p.m. for the 1A West Region I championship.
Fort Hill 6, Northern 3
CUMBERLAND — Northern gave a good fight, but Fort Hill overcame a 3-0 deficit in the middle innings Monday at take the region semifinal contest.
In the bottom of the fourth, Olivia Looker struck a two-run triple to will the Sentinels to within 3-2. Two batter later, MaeLeigh Plummer plated a pair on a go-ahead double to left, and Fort Hill never looked back.
Emily Wilson and Alyssa Shoemaker tallied run-scoring singles in the fifth for a pair of insurance runs.
Ally Myers picked up the win after she surrendered three runs (two earned) on six hits in seven innings pitched, fanning seven and walking one. Madison Seese didn't allow Fort Hill to register a base hit until the fourth inning, but she took the loss for Northern.
Kylee Barnes went 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored out of the lead-off spot for the Huskies. Emily Durst singled and had two RBIs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.