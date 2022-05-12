WYE MILLS — Allegany College crushed Garrett College in a play-in game, 11-1, but the Trojans were eliminated by Chesapeake, 13-5, on Tuesday from the Region 20 Division II tournament.
Allegany finishes the season with a 27-19 record overall and 15-11 in the conference. Garrett ended with an 18-30 mark overall and 8-18 in conference play.
In Game 1, Julian Jennings had the hot bat, clubbing a pair of home runs as part of a 3 for 3 day at the dish. Jennings hit a grand slam in the fourth frame after notching a two-run shot in the third.
Jennings’ third-inning bomb was the first of back-to-back homers with Greg Borges. Borges was 2 for 2 with two RBIs.
Allegany starter Noah Williamson delivered another solid performance on the bump, allowing one run on six hits with five strikeouts and no walks in five innings pitched.
Justin Webb was 1 for 3 with an RBI, Brendan Brady scored two runs and Kobe White walked twice and scored two runs.
Kelan Hoover took the loss for Garrett College. Elijah Hanible, who was 2 for 3, scored the Lakers’ lone run in the seventh, stealing home when a Garrett runner was caught in a rundown.
In the second game, Chesapeake blew the game open with three runs in the first and five in the second to end Allegany’s season.
Jennings was 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored in defeat. Dylan Jones finished 2 for 2 with a run scored, Wobb batted 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, and White was 1 for 3 with a ribbie.
Chesapeake starter Grant Thomas pitched 6 2/3 innings to get the win, striking out four and walking two. Joe Simonetta came out of the bullpen to get the final out. Trojans starter Tom Fogle took the loss.
For Chesapeake, Braden Killens homered in the fourth, singled and scored three times; Mitch Jolikko was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and a triple; Wilfredo Mendez, Jr. was 4 for 4 with a pair of doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored; Ben Riddick was 2 for 5 with a triple, a double and one ribbie; and Dylan Young singled three times.
