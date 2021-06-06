FROSTBURG — Allegany scored 13 runs after the fifth inning to pull away from Mountain Ridge, 18-7, on Saturday.
The Camper victory was in stark contrast to the teams’ meeting Friday, where the Miners plated six in the seventh inning for a come-from-behind 9-6 result.
In the rematch, Mountain Ridge surrendered too many free baserunners.
Allegany took advantage of six Miner errors — three dropped fly balls in the outfield, a dropped tag, a throwing error and a dropped third-strike that the catcher was unable to corrall — 10 walks and two HBPs.
Thirteen of Allegany’s 18 runs were unearned.
Meanwhile, the Campers’ defense shined, taking away a home run and turning two double plays.
After Mountain Ridge already plated three runs in the second to pull within 5-3, Bryce Snyder roped what looked like a go-ahead three-run homer. But Demetri Bascelli reached up and crashed into the top railing of the fence to keep his squad in front.
Two pitches later, Allegany spun an inning-ending 1-6-3 double play.
Then in the fourth, the Campers turned a double play of the 6-4-3 variety, which proved to be crucial with Mountain Ridge following the defensive gem with four straight hits and three runs. Allegany escaped the frame with a 12-7 edge.
Wes Athey was the winning pitcher for Allegany, and Caden Bratton threw two scoreless innings in relief to secure the run-rule win — he struck out five and walked none.
Alex Kennell hit a three-run home run to lead Allegany at the plate.
Jacob McClay garnered three singles and had three RBIs, Matt Fuze notched two singles and a pair of ribbies and Cayden Bratton doubled and plated two.
For Mountain Ridge, Uma Pua’auli and Bryce Snyder both hit three singles and had an RBI. Jeff McKenzie tallied three base-knocks of his own. Landon McAlpine and Collin Lowry each had a two-bagger and a pair of ribbies.
Mountain Ridge had the lead-off hitter on base in five of the six innings, three of which it had two runners reach.
Allegany finishes the regular season 8-4 and will play Southern on Wednesday in the 1A West Region 1 Semi-Finals at the Hot Stove Complex 4:30pm.
Mountain Ridge finishes 4-5 and will play Fort Hill on Monday in the quarterfinals at Mountain Ridge 4:30pm. The winner faces top-seeded Northern on Wednesday in the semis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.