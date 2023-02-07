ACCIDENT — Avery Miller and Shylah Taylor recorded double-doubles in No. 1 Allegany's 49-27 win over Northern Monday night.
The Campers (13-4, 6-2 Western Maryland Athletic Conference) led 22-6 at halftime. Allegany held the Huskies (9-9. 0-7 WestMAC) to two points in the first quarter and under nine points in each of the first three quarters.
The win ensured Allegany at least a share of the conference title as Southern is 5-2 and Mountain Ridge entered Tuesday at 4-2. The Rams' and Miners square off on Feb. 13.
Miller finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds and three steals against Northern. Taylor scored 12 points with 10 rebounds.
Olivia Looker led all scorers with 18 points and seven rebounds. The trio combined for 44 of Allegany's 49 points.
Abby Nelson led Northern with 10 points. She scored six points in the fourth quarter. Lydia Nelson and Madison Seese each had six points.
The Huskies face Bishop Walsh in Cumberland on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Campers travel to play Southern Fulton on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Fort Hill 75, Bishop Walsh 32
CUMBERLAND — Karli O'Neal tallied a game-high 18 points, and Fort Hill beat Bishop Walsh on Monday night to sweep the season series.
The Sentinels (7-8 overall, 2-2 City League) led Bishop Walsh (4-10, 0-3 city), 16-9, 38-20 and 54-25 after the opening three quarters.
O'Neal sunk a trio of 3-pointers, adding two assists, and MaeLeigh Plummer notched 14 points down low to go along with eight rebounds.
Carly Bennett stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, eight rebounds, six assists, four steals and three blocks, Aubry Spangler garnered eight points and eight rebounds, Talia Young scored seven, Kayijah George added six points and six assists, and Alayzia Trimble chipped in six points.
Bishop Walsh boasted a pair of double-figure scorers in Autumn Hoppert (13) and Izzy Kendall (11). Lydia Vassiliadi added four points.
Bishop Walsh shot just 6 of 30 from the free-throw line. Fort Hill made 9 of 14.
Fort Hill (2-4 WestMAC) hosts Mountain Ridge (14-4 overall, 4-2 WestMAC) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
