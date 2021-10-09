CUMBERLAND — It took Allegany a little time to get going against cross-town rival Fort Hill at Greenway Avenue Stadium on Saturday, but once the Campers saw the ball hit the back of the net, the floodgates opened.
Avery Miller broke the scoreless draw with 18:59 left in the opening half, then Haleigh Groves and Jordan Chaney completed a three-goal flurry that took up fewer than three minutes of the game clock.
On an emotional day, the Campers found a way on Homecoming, toppling the Sentinels, 4-0, for their third straight win to improve to 6-3-2.
“We possessed well, we had a lot of good passes, got the ball into the corners, made some nice passes and some entry balls, through balls,” Allegany head coach Adam Sterne said. “We didn’t finish early, but they started to come in succession.
“I give Fort Hill all the credit in the world because they battled, and they don’t stop playing. They don’t stop playing, and that’s what I like about that team.”
Fort Hill suited up just 12 players, but the Sentinels never relented, holding Allegany to a scoreless second half without many quality chances on goal. Though it was mostly against the Campers’ subs, coach Mark Kowalski was pleased with the improved play.
If not for three fateful minutes during the first half, Fort Hill was very much in the game.
“They did exactly what we asked them to do during halftime, we asked them to keep going out, keep fighting,” Kowalski said. “We came out at halftime, talked about, ‘Forget about those two minutes.’ The other 30 minutes that they played great, go back out and do that same thing.
“We’ve had injuries, quarantine situations. It’s just been a tough season for all of us number-wise. We just finished up saying, ‘Ladies, we’re doing with 12 players what it takes other teams 25 to do.’ They kind of lit up a little bit at that. ... These ladies don’t know the word quit.”
Allegany maintained a 26-3 advantage in shot attempts and took all 11 corners on the day.
Four different goal-scorers accounted for the Campers’ four scores, with Maddie Poland tallying the final one with 7:38 left in the first half. Chaney provided the assist on Groves’ goal, and Sierra Campbell assisted Chaney’s strike.
Allegany may not have been clinical in the box, but it did well to give itself chances. It was only a matter of time until the Campers pierced the goalmouth.
“I thought we possessed the ball really well and kept the ball under control,” Chaney said. “We had a tough time getting shots on frame, but we eventually got them in there.”
The stadium was adorned with decorations for homecoming, as the bleachers on the Greenway Avenue side were split with blue streamers on one side, and red and white balloons on the other.
You’d be hard-pressed to find a better soccer atmosphere in the area this season.
“We have everyone in the stands and the parent group doing everything,” Chaney said. “I just want to thank them for that, it’s great.”
While Allegany ended up on top of its city rivals, the game seemed almost secondary to the moment that preceded it.
Both teams came together before the game to honor Sterne’s father and longtime Dapper Dan Chairman Dick Sterne, who passed away early Saturday morning at the age of 77. Allegany’s pastor said a prayer wishing the Sterne family well.
“I just think it shows community unity,” Adam Sterne said. “I realize, Fort Hill-Allegany, you’re always the rival and it’s crosstown and you’ve gotta beat them. But there are some things bigger than the game and bigger than the school names. Today, it was a difficult day, but I think it really helped to have everyone around the circle.”
“That’s what it’s about, that’s why we do what we do,” Kowalski said. “It’s a question of the soccer community as a whole. Soccer in Western Maryland has made huge strides in the last few years, it’s just been amazing to watch it grow.
“It’s not about who’s wearing blue, it’s not about who’s wearing red, it’s about we’re all stepping on the field and we’re there for each other. That’s a perfect example of that.”
It wasn’t easy, but Allegany found a way to gut through it and secure another win, as the Campers are coming into their own down the stretch with an eye on a deep playoff run.
Allegany is back in action at home against Keyser on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
“The team’s growing,” Sterne said. “I think we’re getting better every game, and I think our opponents are seeing that. Looking forward to our final three games and then the playoffs.”
Fort Hill is at Mountain Ridge today at 7 p.m.
