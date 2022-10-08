CUMBERLAND — Despite a stalwart effort by Fort Hill’s defense during the first half, Allegany eventually found its goal, and the Campers never looked back.
Ella Shade fed a perfect through ball to Avery Miller, and the sophomore standout shot a rocket into the top right corner of the goal after nearly 34 scoreless minutes of soccer.
Shade and Miller connected for another goal three minutes later, and No. 3 Allegany tacked on two more scores after halftime to defeat Fort Hill, 4-0, on Saturday in Homecoming.
“At first, there were some Homecoming jitters, both teams were hyped up,” Allegany head coach Adam Sterne said. “At the 15-minute mark, we started getting control and got some good shots off. ... We did a nice job with our throw-ins today, and Lindsey (Ternent) did a nice job of saving them.”
Allegany improved to 7-1-3 with the win and maintained its position at third in the Area Top 5 on Monday, behind only Mountain Ridge and unbeaten Hampshire. Fort Hill fell to 1-8-1.
Coming in as the underdogs, the Sentinels loaded the box and had a pair of looks at the game’s first goal during the opening six minutes. Allegany keeper Shylah Taylor saved them both.
Allegany grabbed control from that point on, and Miller followed with a pair of goals and Elexa Mazuran and Sam Preaskorn scored one each.
“We played well, Allegany is a good team, there was nowhere to move the ball,” Fort Hill head coach Dave Neff said. “Their defense did a fantastic job of shutting us down. Our girls came out and thought we could win. We were prepared, we did everything right and it just didn’t go our way today.
“Our defense was filling in quite well. They weren’t just sending the ball out either, they were looking for touches up so our midfielders could control the ball and get it up to our front line.”
Miller’s second goal came off a little bad luck for Fort Hill. The sophomore muscled a ball through a sea of Sentinel bodies deep in the box, and the shot had a weird spin that bounced over the Fort Hill keeper’s foot as she tried to clear it.
Allegany’s third goal came off a set piece with 24:26 left. Olivia Looker delivered a corner kick to a leaping Mazuran, who headed the service into the back of the net.
Looker nearly had another assist on a set piece during the first half. A Fort Hill foul just outside the box in the right corner gave Allegany a free kick, and Looker sent a great ball into the box, but the Campers couldn’t get a foot on it.
“We have people that can head the ball that can jump,” Sterne said. “That’s a hard ball to defend when it’s that high. (Looker’s) doing a great job of getting it up in the air and getting us opportunities.”
Preaskorn put the finishing touches on Allegany’s triumph with a highlight-reel score. The senior booted a long try from 35 yards on goal, and the shot floated high over the Fort Hill keeper’s head and into the top-left corner of the frame with 7:47 left.
“That’ll be her new senior moment now,” Sterne said. “It was just a great shot. We’ve been preaching about taking shots from 30 yards and in when the ball comes rolling out. ... She just nailed it, and it just fell right in.”
Allegany’s lead could’ve been greater had it not been for Ternent, who made several impressive saves for Fort Hill.
With 27:10 left, Miller crushed a rocket from well outside the box that seemed destined for the back of the net, but Ternent got a hand on it and pushed the shot just above the crossbar.
Lya Smith had a breakaway chance seconds after Mazuran’s goal, and Ternent came out and cut down the try with a sliding stop.
“She has played great for us all year long,” Neff said of Ternent, who made five saves. “There’s a reason she’s been a starter since she’s walked onto this team. She showed it again today. Her composure, with nobody left in front of her, she’s going to play one-and-one and clear that ball.”
Allegany ended with an 9-2 edge in shots on goal and took all 11 of the game’s corner kicks. Sterne was impressed with Fort Hill’s effort following the Homecoming contest.
“Their backline in that first half did a great job of clearing the ball,” he said. “Carly (Bennett) works hard all the time, she’s all over the field. Becky (Mullenax) does a great job, and she’s a big threat over the top. She has some great moves with the ball.”
Allegany is at Keyser (5-8) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Fort Hill has a tough road matchup against No. 1 Mountain Ridge (9-1), winners of eight straight, on Monday at 7 p.m.
