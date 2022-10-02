OAKLAND — It took two overtimes, but Peyton Schartiger found the golden goal to give No. 3 Allegany a 2-1 victory over Southern on Saturday in Western Maryland Athletic Conference play.
The Campers moved into a tie with Northern for second place in the WestMAC at 2-1-2. Southern fell to 1-4 in the conference. Mountain Ridge is the top squad at 4-0.
With the game level at 1-all following regulation and one 10-minute overtime period, Lya Smith drove the ball from the midfield deep into the left corner and was fouled.
Olivia Looker took the direct free kick, sending a service to Macy Wagoner. She deflected the ball to Myia Miller, who took a shot that bounced off the post and trickled right to Schartiger for the game winner with 6:49 left.
Southern overcame a second-half deficit when Natalie Warne placed a through ball to Danielle Brobst, who beat Allegany keeper Shylah Taylor to the right side of the net with 14:53 left.
The Campers took a 1-0 lead just 55 seconds into the second half. Sierra Campbell headed a corner kick from Maddie Poland for a shot that seemed destined for the back of the net, but the try was stopped by a hand ball.
Miller stepped up and converted the penalty kick with 39:05 left in contest.
Allegany finished with a 5-3 advantage in shots on goal and 9-2 in corner kicks. The Campers committed four fouls to the Rams’ two. Taylor made two saves in goal for Allegany, and Bailey Hawk made three stops for Southern.
Allegany (5-1-3) hosts No. 5 Bishop Walsh (3-3-1) on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Southern (2-7) is at No. 1 Mountain Ridge (8-1) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
