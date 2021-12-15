CUMBERLAND — Avery Miller tallied a double-double, and Allegany defeated Spring Mills, 45-38, at home on Tuesday night.
Miller led the way with 15 points, 16 rebounds and three assists, as the Campers led after each quarter to improve to 2-1. Allegany led 23-16 at halftime and outscored Spring Mills, 24-22, in the second half.
Shylah Taylor also finished in double figures with 10 points and eight rebounds. Jordan Chaney garnered eight points and four assists, CiCi Green scored eight, Faith Stevenson added two points and grabbed nine boards, and Rachel Bush rounded out the scoring with two points.
Allegany hit three 3-pointers along the way, and Chaney hit two of them and Green drilled one. The Campers made 13 field goals and 16 of 21 free throws to finish with 45 points.
Spring Mills was led offensively by Olivia Bolduc with 12 points, Corin Edsell with eight and Mya Griffin with six. The Cardinals had four threes, as Edsell and Bolduc both hit a pair.
Spring Mills was called for 16 fouls on the game to Alco's 10. The Cardinals made 16 field goals but only managed two attempts from the line — though they converted on both.
Allegany (2-1) is at Hedgesville on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.