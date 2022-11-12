FREDERICK — Allegany girls soccer will once again write a new chapter in its history today, as the Campers play in their first state semifinal in school history.
No. 3 Allegany (13-1-3) will square off with No. 7 South Carroll at Linganore High School at noon to begin a day of four Class 1A boys and girls state semifinal games.
The Campers come into today red hot, having not conceded a goal since Oct. 1, winners of nine straight and a shutout in eight consecutive games.
As far as game time is concerned, Allegany hasn’t conceded in 675 minutes and 58 seconds. The Campers have only allowed seven goals, five of which came from open play with two coming via penalty kicks.
“Our first practice since the Mardela playoff game was to review our formation adjustments based upon what we see as South Carroll’s strengths,” Allegany head coach Adam Sterne said. “We have identified the key marks from the defensive back to the offensive attacking players. I do think the extra practices get their mindset ready for Saturday’s game.
“We continue to practice shooting drills at the end as well as taking PKs in the event of a tie. Our long running drills are keeping the girls in conditioned shape as well, but cutting down the amount of time each night should help in having fresh legs on game day.”
The Campers are led offensively by Avery Miller, whose 26 goals are a single-season record at Allegany. Only a sophomore, her 46 career goals ties the all-time school record set by Zayne Brakeall. DeTonia DeGross, class of 2009, had 45 career goals.
Just a 5-5-2 team in the regular season, the Cavaliers’ schedule in Carroll County is filled with teams larger than them. But South Carroll is coming off a 2-1 win over 2021 state runner-up Brunswick, the No. 2 overall seed this year.
“I always had faith in my team,” South Carroll head coach Andrew Isacco told the Carroll County Times. “We dealt with a bunch of issues during the season, we had some injuries. We had a really tough schedule, we were playing difficult teams but it’s not like we were getting blown out. We were in all the games that we played.
“I thought if we could get healthy, we could start to do some damage. We got to the playoffs and we’re playing schools our size and starting to get healthy and started to play well. Everything clicked at the right time and sort of went on a run and sometimes that happens.”
With the Campers hosting Mardela last Friday, it allowed Sterne to scout in person his team’s next opponent at Brunswick last Saturday.
“They run a 4-1-2-3 formation with a solid strong backline and quicker stopper while their wings both have strong legs to make accurate low and hard balls moving across the mouth of the goal,” Sterne said. “We hope that our speed will be to our advantage in the attack on the counter. Lauren Chesney is a mark we have to watch as she plays a mixture of midfield and back line and will shoot from long distances away from the goal.”
While Allegany has never been this far in the playoffs, it’s nearly as unfamiliar territory to the Cavaliers, who have only reached the state semis twice and not since 2006.
“We need to minimize the amount of times South Carroll will cross the ball from the corners, as well as minimize their corner kicks,” Sterne said. “That is a strength they have where they too like to head the ball in the net from balls in the air and on target.
“We know the wind will be a factor due to the inclement weather, so keeping the ball on the carpet will be key. They are a solid team all around and will need to play 80 minutes plus at our best quality game to pull out the victory. I think it will take some time for both teams to figure each other out but then I look for a very exciting game thereafter.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.