CLEAR SPRING — The Allegany girls, led by senior Morgan Trautwein’s third-place finish, won the girls Small Schools’ three-mile race as part of the interstate Classic Invitational held Saturday at Clear Spring High School.
The Campers’ team consists of Trautwein, Morgan Ruggles, Leagha Read, Macy Judy, Emma Strother and Corinna Hilderbrand.
Trautwein took third in 21.39, senior Ruggles placed fifth in 22:50, freshmen Strother was sixth in 24:15 and Hilderbrand placed 10th in 25:18, while sophomores Leagha Read was 12th in 25:40 and Judy finished 25th in 30:20.
This marks the first time in several years that Allegany girls have won an invitational meet.
The Allegany boys finished third.
Sophomore Dusty Long finished fifth in a time of 18:34, Junior Carter Rice was 18th in 20:46, Senior Gabe Browning placed 23rd in 21:06, Junior Sebastian Sharpe was 25th in a time of 21:42, Junior Nolan Tabb placed 29th in 22:27, Senior Joshua Meader was 33rd in 23:55. Sophomore Joseph Delorenzo was injured during the race and was unable to finish.
Allegany travels to the Frankfort Invitational in Short Gap on Saturday morning will compete against 14 other schools.
