POTOMAC PARK — Allegany wanted more close-game experience this year to prepare for postseason baseball, and the Campers got that, and then some, on Friday.
In their opening bout of the Allegany Easter tournament, the Campers built a 7-1 lead and absorbed a five-run Smithsburg seventh inning to edge the Leopards, 7-6.
The shoe was on the other foot in the second leg, as Allegany made untimely mistakes in the field early that allowed Musselman to jump in front 4-2 in the fourth frame.
That score held the rest of the way, as the Campers failed to pick up a base hit over the final five innings to suffer their first defeat of the season.
Allegany played just two one- or two-run games before May last year — the Campers have already contested three through seven games in 2023.
“We’ve talked all year long about certain little things that have to be done correctly to beat good baseball teams, and we didn’t do some of those things today, and it caught up to us,” Allegany head coach Jon Irons said.
“That’s why we scheduled it this way. We need to get better from this. We need to change our approach in the batter’s box. We need to clean up our fielding. ... It’s easy to overlook mistakes when you’re run-ruling somebody.”
The one constant between both games Friday was free baserunners. They didn’t come back to bite Allegany (6-1) against Smithsburg (4-5), but they did vs. Musselman (11-3).
The Applemen began the contest with a base on balls, a base hit and an error on a ground ball to load the bases with no outs.
Allegany right-hander Bryce Madden threw what would’ve been an inning-ending double play one batter later — shortstop Griffin Madden stepped on second base and fired the ball to first to turn two — and a run scored.
Wyatt McClintock drove in a second score on a single to make it 2-0 Musselman after one.
Alex Kennell tripled to dead center to lead off the second frame for Allegany, and Caedon Wallace served a first-pitch fastball over the left field fence to knot the score at 2-all.
However, that would be the Campers’ only two base knocks of the game.
A double by Taryn Boyles and an Allegany error sparked a Musselman rally in the fourth. The Applemen pushed the game’s final two runs across on a McClintock sacrifice fly and a Dylan Stevens RBI two-bagger.
Allegany drew a lead-off walk in the fourth and one-out free passes in the third and fifth innings, but they couldn’t bring them home.
Stevens, a Shepherd signee, retired the final eight Campers, including three straight strikeouts in the seventh. The right-hander finished with a line of two runs on two hits in seven innings pitched, striking out eight and walking three.
While Madden — who allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits with six Ks and a walk in seven frames — was hurt by his defense early, Stevens benefitted from a web gem late that may have saved a run in the fifth.
With Landyn Ansel on first after a walk, Madden sliced a high fly ball down the right field line, and Musselman right fielder Trevor Boor made a spectacular diving snag to end the inning.
In a game separated by the thinnest of margins, Musselman made a handful of plays more than Allegany. That was the difference.
“That was a great ball game,” Musselman head coach Josh Hartman said. “Pitchers duel all the way through. Both pitchers battled from start to finish. One of the best high school games you’re probably going to see for a long time.”
Musselman played error-free baseball, but Allegany hardly tested the Applemen gloves.
Of the Campers’ 21 outs, 18 were either via the strikeout or flyout. In their win over Smithsburg, 15 such plays fit that description.
“We’ve talked a lot with this group about not hitting the ball so much in the air,” Irons said. “Fly balls are easy plays. They’re guaranteed outs, and we’ve got to do a better job in the box at being more disciplined. We didn’t have good pitch selection today. We got in a lot of two-strike counts.
“We’re not trying to win the game with one swing. We’re trying to get guys on base and move them over and produce runs. We did not do a good job of that.”
The Allegany outfield impressed in both games, with Myles Bascelli making 11 over the course of Friday. Right fielder Caden Long made a running snag in the right-center gap to save extra bases to record the final out against Smithsburg.
Campers catcher Josef Sneathen threw out a would-be base stealer in the first inning of both contests — his second and third straight games with a caught stealing behind the plate.
Allegany right-hander Cayden Bratton threw a gem against Smithsburg, allowing two runs on five hits in six innings of work. Bratton struggled some with his command, walking five Leopards — he walked seven batters all last year in 52 innings.
The free passes ran Bratton’s pitch count up and chased him after a lead-off single in the seventh, and Smithsburg pounced on the Campers’ reliever, plating five runs to claw within 7-6.
Trey Norton had the big blow of the frame, blasting a two-RBI triple to center field.
Allegany was able to hang on due in part to three crucial insurance runs tacked on in the fifth. Long sliced a soft line drive to left for two RBIs, and Wallace doubled in the other run.
Wallace and Kennell were the offensive standouts against Smithsburg. Kennell went 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs, and Wallace was 2 for 3 with two ribbies and a run.
“They’re both just mashing the ball right now, and it’s just so great to have those guys back-to-back in that part of the order,” Irons said.
Griffin Madden acted as the place setter before those two, notching a pair of base knocks and walking once to score two times.
Smithsburg right-hander Aiden Manspeaker took the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits in three innings pitched. Sam Bono paced the Leopards’ offense with a pair of RBI singles.
The upcoming schedule doesn’t get much easier for Allegany, as the Campers host Petersburg (8-6) on Monday at 1 p.m. and have road matchups at No. 2 Northern (7-1) Wednesday and defending Class 1A state champion Clear Spring (3-1-1) Friday.
“We’re going to try to get back on track, and hopefully we can come out and change our approach against Petersburg,” Irons said. “We’d like to pick up three wins next week, but it’s not going to be easy. Those are three good teams.”
