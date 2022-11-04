CUMBERLAND — Allegany’s bid for its first girls soccer state championship begins in the state quarterfinals against Mardela today at 3:30 p.m. at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
The Campers (12-1-3) edged Mountain Ridge, 1-0, in the Class 1A West Region I championship on Tuesday thanks to an overtime goal by freshman Ellena Nelson.
The victory gave Allegany the No. 3 seed in the state tournament, behind only Perryville (14-0) of East Region II and Brunswick (12-0-2) of West Region II. The Campers are in search of their first trip to the state semifinals.
Mardela (9-4-1) captured the East Region II crown with a 2-0 victory over Snow Hill. Lexie Guy and Camryn Dorr found the back of the net to push Mardela to its first region title since 2014.
Mardela, of Wicomico County, has never won a girls soccer state title, but it has advanced to the semifinals on six occasions (2007-10, ‘12, ‘14).
The state semifinals will take place next Friday and Saturday at regional sites in Crofton, Montgomery Blair, Linganore and Gaithersburg.
Loyola University is the site of the championship round, slated for Nov. 17-19.
