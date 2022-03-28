PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Alex Kennell broke a scoreless tie in the sixth, and the floodgates opened as the Campers plated five in the frame to cruise at Petersburg, 6-0, on Friday.
The duo of Bryce Madden and Cayden Bratton combined for an Allegany shutout.
Madden, a sophomore making his first varsity start, tossed five scoreless innings on four hits with five strikeouts and one walk to pick up the win; Bratton tossed two clean frames to finish on two hits with three strikeouts for the save.
Griffin Madden started the sixth-inning rally by smoking a ground-rule double to left through the wind, and Kennell plated him two pitches later. Caedon Wallace, Josef Sneathen and Cayden Bratton also tallied RBIs in the frame and a fifth run crossed on a passed ball.
Jacob McClay tacked on an insurance run with a run-scoring single in the seventh. McClay had a solid game both ways, making a timely sacrifice bunt in the sixth, and he made a nice catch in right field.
Darian Bauer made another standout play in the field, ranging from his position at shortstop to make a running grab on a pop-out to left field to end the third inning.
Kennell, McClay and Sneathen also registered multi-hit outings for the Campers, who scored their six runs on nine hits and no errors. Petersburg was held scoreless on six hits and committed two errors.
Slade Saville got the starting nod on the mound for Petersburg, pitching four scoreless to start the game before being tagged with five runs after getting just two outs in the fifth. Johnathan Mallow came on in relief, allowing no runs on one hit with three strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings pitched.
Vikings lead-off man Elijah Kuykendall hit safely twice to lead the Petersburg offense.
Allegany (3-0) hosts Keyser (4-1) tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. Petersburg (1-4) hosts Southern (1-0) today at 4:30 p.m.
Frankfort 10 Weir 4
SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Peyton Clark hit a homer and drove in four runs, and Frankfort scored eight unanswered runs to down Weir on Saturday.
Weir struck first when Mason Drobish hit the first of his two doubles to plate a run in the first, but the Falcons answered with four runs in the bottom half and extended the lead to seven with four more in the fourth.
Frankfort starting pitcher Cam Lynch didn’t need much support, as he allowed three runs, one earned, on three hits with one walk and five strikeouts in five innings pitched to pick up the win.
At the plate, Clark batted 3 for 4 and hit a two-run homer in the sixth, and Andrew Lynch had a single and a double. Tyler White hit a double and drove in two runs, and David Jackson and Jesse Hockaday both hit singles and garnered an RBI.
Weir starter Anthony Cross picked up the loss after allowing seven runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings pitched. Frankfort scored 10 runs on 10 hits and committed four errors, while Weir plated four on four base-knocks and ended with two errors.
Frankfort (1-3) hosts Fort Hill (0-1) today at 4 p.m.
Keyser 12-14 East Hardy 0 - 3
BAKER, W.VA. — Keyser swept a twinbill with East Hardy on Friday, exploding for 26 runs between the two contests.
In the opening affair, the Golden Tornado jumped on the Cougars with a seven-run first inning. Keyser added a run in the third, three in the fourth and one more in the fifth to win in five frames.
For Keyser, which tallied 12 hits as a team, Noah Broadwater and Sammy Bradfield hit two doubles each. Seth Healy hit safely twice, and Logan Rotruck garnered a pair of base knocks — one of which was a two-bagger.
Caden Youngblood hit a grand slam during Keyser’s big opening inning. On the mound, Konner Bennett went the distance with a five-inning shutout, allowing four hits with six Ks and two walks.
Brandon Jones had a pair of hits for East Hardy out of the lead-off spot in the first contest.
In the nightcap, Noah Broadwater added three more extra-base hits, including a solo home run and a pair of doubles. Bennett doubled twice as part of a 3 for 4 game at the dish and drove in four runs. Healy and Rotruck tallied a single and a double each, and Evan Jenkins went 2 for 4 with four ribbies.
On the bump, Patrick Liller gave up no earned runs on one hit in three innings pitched and fanned three East Hardy batters, and Healy pitched two scoreless, one-hit frames in relief.
Noah Sager and Nate Smith accounted for the Cougars’ two hits in Game 2; Keyser had 14.
The Golden Tornado (4-1) faced Weir on Saturday at Frankfort. They’re at Allegany on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
East Hardy (0-4) was at Northern on Saturday at the Hot Stove Complex. The Cougars are at Pocahontas County on Monday at 5 p.m.
