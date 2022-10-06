CUMBERLAND — The Allegany junior varsity football team defeated Northern 12-6 Wednesday evening at Greenway Avenue Stadium in Cumberland.
“Today was one of those games, definitely a rough game,” Allegany head coach Diovonta Jackson said. “They pulled together and ended up winning the game so that speaks a lot. It was a close game, hard fought. Hats off to Northern, they came prepared. We were in a battle but we were able to hold on in the end.”
The Campers (4-1) controlled the game for the first three quarters before the Huskies (0-3) fought back to make it a one-score game late.
“These kids have definitely been getting better every week,” Northern head coach Logan Stewart said. “So it’s always one new thing to improve on each week. At halftime, we made some pretty big changes on defense. We kinda controlled the game in the second half. Offensively, not taking advantage of opportunities and missing assignments.”
The Campers got the ball to start the game and took 6:15 off the clock in 12 plays. The drive ended with a 15-yard run by Caden Keiper for six points. The extra point was missed.
“That was huge,” Jackson said. “I always tell my boys set the tone first play. First time we get the ball if we can drive and get a score that builds momentum. That puts the game in our favor.”
On their next drive, Allegany converted a fourth-and-four play and got 33 yards. Kane Sweitzer found Sebastian Stewart who broke a tackle and took it down to the Northern two-yard line. A few plays later, Sweitzer scored on a quarterback sneak. The Campers failed on the two-point conversion pass.
After little offensive success for the Huskies, the defense stepped up late in the first half. Northern got a sack that set up a third-and-32 for Allegany which eventually led to a turnover on downs.
The Huskies had one last drive in the first half, but Sweitzer intercepted a deep pass to ensure the first-half shutout.
“We’ve been talking with the secondary a lot about trying to be stingy and create a turnover,” Jackson said. “I’ve been saying go get me a pick against Northern, and he did it tonight. He had that goal of getting that interception, and he did it.”
Possession was dominated by Allegany in the first half. They had two drives that took at least five minutes off the clock. At halftime, the Campers had 122 total yards of offense on 30 plays. The Huskies had 20 yards on 10 plays.
“We weren’t set up, we weren’t put in our spot,” Stewart said. “We weren’t putting ourselves in a good position to succeed, I think. There was a lot of overthinking responsibilities. We need to simplify it a little bit.”
Allegany committed seven penalties for 60 yards. Several of them were on the same Northern drive in the third quarter. A roughing the kicker penalty against Allegany gave the Huskies a first down. They eventually drove inside the Campers’ 25 but failed to convert on fourth-and-long.
After a scoreless third quarter, Allegany was forced to punt early in the fourth. It was blocked by Northern and recovered at the Campers’ 19.
A few plays later, the Huskies dropped what would’ve been a touchdown and were forced to punt.
“That was huge, that showed a little adversity getting our punt blocked,” Jackson said. “It was the first time we’ve had our punt blocked but we were able to get a stop and the defense came up huge. Our defense did good, they gave us six points. That was big for us, we definitely needed it tonight.”
Northern had one last drive late in the game. After starting the game 0 for 8, Landon Yoder completed a fourth down pass to Jason Moore. It picked up 16 yards and set up first-and-goal at the one.
Devon Opel scored from a yard out to make it a one-score game with 2:46 left. The Huskies went for two but the pass fell incomplete. Allegany recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.
“Definitely a big play,” Stewart said. “That’s a good defense, they’re a good team. They’ve scored a lot and they haven’t given up too many points. Giving our guys that hope that we can move the ball a little bit, hopefully, roll that into the next few weeks.”
For the Campers, Sweitzer went 4 for 8 for 58 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also had five rushes for 18 yards and a score.
Amanni Blowe led Allegany with 14 rushes for 28 yards. Nick Adkins rushed nine times for 33 yards. Keiper had three catches for 25 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Sweitzer also intercepted a pass late in the first half and Luke Foose had two sacks.
“He’s a tough kid,” Jackson said of Blowe. “He runs between the tackles, he’s definitely the horse of this team. He’s big, we feed him the ball, he can handle the load.”
For Northern, Yoder went 1 for 9 for 16 yards. Robert Deatelhauser rushed 11 times for 37 yards. Opel had eight rushes for 16 yards and a touchdown. Timmy Brands had a sack on defense.
“He was fighting through some discomfort,” Stewart said on Deatelhauser. “He got a helmet on his thigh, right in the side of his leg early in the game. He powered through that, he’s definitely a strong kid.”
Both teams play on Monday. Northern returns home to face Southern at 7 p.m. Allegany travels to face Frankfort at 6 p.m.
“We gotta stay poised, stick to the game plan,” Jackson said. “We gotta run the football, establish the run. We gotta play good solid defense.”
