KEYSER, W.Va. — While Allegany and Keyser have never really been seen as each other’s main rival, that fire and desire to win the 100-plus-year matchup has always been there from both teams.
The Campers and Golden Tornado meet tonight for the 107th time with their own playoff implications very much playing into the matchup in a battle of 4-2 teams.
Allegany enters the night on a three-game win streak, outscoring opponents 133-14 during that span.
“I think defensively it’s been good,” Allegany head coach Bryan Hansel said of his team’s recent form, “because we’ve been able to mix and match. We’ve played a five-man front, a four-man front. It’s nice to mix kids up and get them in different positions. The kids have responded well to that. We just need them to step it up a notch against Keyser.”
The Golden Tornado, meanwhile, had a two-game win streak snapped last week with a 30-14 loss at John Marshall.
“We’ve had a good week of practice this week,” said third-year Keyser head coach Derek Stephen. “I think we got a little complacent last week and didn’t play to our ability. I think the kids realized that. We were kind of up and down in practice last week and it kind of carried over into the game. But the kids took it as a learning lesson. So we’re hoping this good week of practice carries over into Friday night as well.”
The Camper offense has been led this season by tailback Cayden Bratton and quarterback Brody Williams. Bratton is the area’s second-leading ball carrier with 103.2 yards per game with 98 rushes for 619 yards and six touchdowns. Williams is 14 of 29 through the air for 255 yards, three touchdowns and two picks while also being the sixth-leading rusher in the area at 86.8 yards per contest with 65 rushes for 521 yards and seven TDs.
Hansel is hoping to spread the wealth on offense this evening, however.
“I really think we need the consistent three with Cayden, Brody and Brett (Patterson),” Hansel said. “I think we’ll need some plays made by Isaiah (Fields) and Jacob Salonish just to spread the wealth. If we can get four or five guys contributing this week, I think it makes us more dynamic. Just looking for a few guys to step up and I think it could be really good for us.”
“I think the biggest one is they have a really good quarterback in Brody Williams,” Stephen said. “He can throw the ball and he can do damage with his legs. They have some skill guys on the outside and in the backfield, so when the ball is in their hands they can make things happen.
“Coach Hansel is a defensive guy, so I know they’re going to fly to the football and try to disrupt things. On defense, we’ve got to be able to hit and stick with our blocks on offense and hopefully that will do the trick.”
Hansel and the Campers are well-aware of the capability of a hard-nosed Golden Tornado squad that has scored less than 28 points just twice this season — last week to John Marshall and in a 31-10 loss at Beaver Local (Ohio).
“They’re big and they’re physical,” Hansel said. “They’re well-coached and well-disciplined. They do the things they want to do with their personnel well. They don’t try to hide what they do or play games. We’re going to need the physicality up front and discipline on both sides of the ball.
“I think some keys we got on film will be big for us, it’s just about the kids trusting the process. I think if we match their physicality and strength up front and be in the same up front, we have a good chance. We have to match that or it’ll be a long night for us.”
Being past the midway point, both schools are in a position where they can look at their postseason odds and seeding. In Maryland, where everyone makes the playoffs, the Campers look set to battle Northern for the No. 3 seed in Class 1A West.
“I think it’s what we’ve been telling our kids: We’ll find out these two weeks what you’re made of,” Hansel said, with his squad hosting Northern next week. “We’re not looking ahead by any means, but Week 7 and 8 are our two biggest weeks. We all get a chance to dance, but these two games set us up to possibly play at home and get a rematch the following week against one of the top two teams.”
In West Virginia Class AA, you generally have to go 6-4 to have any hopes of making the playoffs. Last year, following an overtime defeat to Frankfort in a win-and-get-in Mineral Bowl, the Golden Tornado were left on the outside looking in with a 5-5 record.
The path to 6-4 sounds easy on the surface, needing to just go 2-4 the rest of the way — but three of Keyser’s final four opponents are currently ranked in the Area Top Five with a trip to Moorefield sandwiched between tonight’s game and a home game against No. 1 Mountain Ridge. The Golden Tornado close out the regular season at No. 3 Frankfort.
“Every game we play is a big game, but the playoff implications are huge,” Stephen said. “But we’re not stressing that to our players. We just have that ‘this game, this play’ mentality. So we’re focused on this game right now. We tell kids if you do the little things they’ll take care of the big things.”
Both head coaches are well-aware of the importance of the area’s oldest matchup, where Allegany leads the all-time series 71-33-2.
Hansel’s brother-in-law, Mike Staggers, is an assistant on Stephen’s staff, adding some personal bragging rights to the mix.
“I love the game,” Hansel said. “I have family there, I know a bunch of guys, played against a bunch of them. Love the matchup. It walks the line of dirty or clean, but that’s OK because it’s football. It gets me hyped. The rivalry brings a lot to my family. We’d like to win it because that way my holidays are better than my brother-in-law’s. I told the kids I want a win so my Thanksgiving and Christmas day is better. I don’t tell them too many personal things, but there’ve been a few games I’ve circled that are personal and this is one of them.”
Stephen, a 2005 Keyser graduate, played his senior year under Sean Biser after previous head coach Tom Preaskorn was hired at Allegany.
“We’ve talked about this a bunch this week with our players,” Stephen said. “I think this rivalry means different things to different people. For me and some of our other coaches, Coach Preaskorn left us and went to Allegany and that adds to the rivalry. Then we have Coach Staggers and Coach Hansel being brother-in-laws.
“It’s been going for 100 years, so this is one we’ve been telling the kids their great-grandads, grandfathers, uncles, cousins and whatnot have all played Allegany, they all have that in common. It’s definitely up there, one of the best rivalries around.”
Kickoff at Alumni and Friends Field at Tornado Alley between the No. 5 Campers and No. 4 Golden Tornado is set for 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.