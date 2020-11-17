CUMBERLAND — Four Allegany Campers inked National Letters of Intent, as more than a half-dozen area student-athletes signed to play at the next level last week.
The crop of Allegany seniors was headlined by Kyra Pittman, who is headed to the University of Maryland to play softball.
Pittman is a two-time All-Area first teamer, earning the Averey Bridges Memorial High School Softball Player of the Year award following a dynamic freshman campaign.
The now-senior was even better during her second season, logging a 16-2 record with a 0.66 earned run average; she struck out 172 batters in 106 innings, good for 11.4 per game. She had a 32-3 record on the mound over the course of her first two seasons.
Pittman was also a dangerous hitter, commanding a .568 batting average with five doubles, two triples, three home runs and 26 RBIs, with a .688 on-base percentage.
As a recruit, Pittman was ranked as high as No. 48 in the Class of 2021 Extra Elite 100.
Two of her teammates on the Campers’ dominant softball team — which went 18-2 and undefeated in Appalachian Mountain Athletic Conference play in the Spring of 2019, the most recent softball season due to COVID — are also going to play in college.
Samara Funk will play softball at Frostburg State. During her sophomore season, she batted .414, hit one homer, had 12 RBIs and scored 17 runs in AMAC play, which garnered her first-team All-Conference honors.
Funk’s and Pittman’s signings make it five Allegany softball members in recent years to play the sport in college, joining Lyndsey Evix (Providence), Shanel Stott (UMBC) and Kristen Twigg (Frostburg).
Katie Sterne, meanwhile, is also going to Frostburg, but she’ll be playing soccer. Sterne was named the co-winner of the Miriam Sincell, Esq., Goalkeeper of the Year Award for her efforts last season, sharing the award with Fort Hill’s Hailey Ternent.
In 15 games last year, she stopped 54 of the 66 shots she faced for a .818 save percentage. She had an area-best nine shutouts.
Allegany’s Wes Athey and Northern’s Mason Brenneman both signed with Davis & Elkins to play baseball.
A pair of Bishop Walsh players also signed on to play basketball in college.
Jalen Miller is headed to Rutgers to play for coach Steve Pikiell, who has built a top-25 program in the Big 10. A consensus three-star recruit, Miller averaged a double-double as a junior with 15 points and 10 assists a contest, adding 5.5 rebounds per game for the Spartans.
Recent BW transfer Ismail Habib also signed with Austin Peay.
