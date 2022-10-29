CUMBERLAND — If you had told people Allegany would win the line of scrimmage and hold Fort Hill to just four first downs, they'd likely place their bets on a Camper upset.
However, three long Fort Hill touchdowns — a 79-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Burns to Mikey Allen, a 50-yard Allen jaunt and an 82-yard blocked field goal return by Anthony Palmisano — prevented Allegany from ending its Homecoming losing streak at 13.
It wasn't the result No. 4 Allegany had wanted, but there was plenty for the Camper faithful to be happy about — namely their line play and the unrelenting will of running back Cayden Bratton, who won Offensive Player of the Game.
"They played their tails off," Allegany head coach Bryan Hansel said of his line. "The second half, you're asking a lot of kids to go both ways and play full tilt, and this game drains you as you go on. It's high energy. Every play counts.
"I told them, I don't believe in moral wins, but I was proud of them after that game."
Saturday's 21-7 Fort Hill win was the closest Homecoming game since 2015 when the Sentinels won 17-7.
It didn't seem like a probable result on paper with Allegany starting quarterback Brody Williams and lineman Dante Destefano out of the line-up, but this rivalry isn't played on paper.
Bratton was a workhorse, tying the Homecoming record for carries with 34 — equalling the total posted by legendary Camper back Jim Daum in 1968.
The efforts of tight end Clay Brode, tackles Andrew Highland and Lucas Bahrenburg, guards Brendan Hogamier and Kenneth Ringgold, and center Alex Kennell allowed Allegany to control the football, as the Campers had the ball for 30:26 to Fort Hill's 17:34.
"They played great," Bratton said of his O-line. "Everybody came in doubting them. 'This player is bigger than this player. This player is going on visits here or there.' But they stepped up to the occasion. We really needed that.
"They gave us everything they had. The difference is, they had nine people coming, we had seven people blocking. They did their job, and they've been great all year."
Fort Hill had several studs in the trenches too. Carter Hess racked up 10 tackles (two for loss), Chevy Perkins and Steven Spencer had sacks, and Landen Keech recovered a fumble.
A win's a win, and Sentinels head coach Zack Alkire will have plenty of time to clean up technique in the trenches before a possible rematch with Allegany in the playoffs in two weeks.
“It wasn’t awful," Alkire said. "There were some things that we didn’t necessarily do well. But then there were some times where we did some really good things too.
"That’s one of those things we have to go back and take a look at and just clean up a few things. I’m going to bet when we go back and watch it, it’s just little tiny adjustments that will make a big difference.”
Bratton may not have matched the long touchdowns of Allen — who had 166 all-purpose yards — but he accounted for 84% of the Campers' total offense.
Bratton rushed the ball 21 times for 58 yards in the first half, including a one-yard touchdown run for Allegany's only points with 8:48 left in the second quarter. He finished with 89 yards.
"I knew I had to come out there and be the best player on the field for us to win," Bratton said. "At times I was, at times I wasn't, but I have to be that for the full game."
The Allegany back is the third player ever to win the Homecoming Offensive Player of the Game in a losing effort, joining Allegany's Eric Taylor in 1979 and Fort Hill's Willie Hawley in 1989.
Bratton's touchdown gave Allegany a 7-6 lead, but the Campers were unable to build off it as the Sentinels scored the final 15 points to win their 14th straight Homecoming game and 17th straight overall over Allegany.
"He played great, playing through injuries and everything," Kennell said of Bratton. "He's been awesome, he really hasn't missed a beat. Hopefully, in two weeks we get Brody back and take the workload off Bratton."
Allegany elected to put Dae Dae Smith under center in a traditional Wing-T formation to spell Bratton out of halftime, but the plan backfired, as the Campers went three-and-out.
From that point on, Bratton was back at quarterback in the shotgun, where he'd remain the rest of the way.
"He was tired," Hansel said. "The Wing-T wrinkle was hoping we could get Brett (Patterson) and Isaiah (Fields) quicker on their backers. It didn't work out, Hess finally broke through and started dominating us in the second half."
Allegany limited Fort Hill to 204 yards and just four first downs — the Sentinels' lowest total since 2003, a 41-2 loss to Martinsburg. Fort Hill had five first downs in a 41-0 loss to Catoctin in the state semifinals in 2019.
With the exception of three decisive plays, Allegany went toe-to-toe defensively with the defending Class 1A state champions.
"That's shocking," Hansel said after learning the Campers limited Fort Hill to four first downs. "It's a good defensive performance against a great offense.
"Our thought was, we'll force the quarterback to beat us, and if he beats us, we'll take our hat off and say congrats."
Hansel highlighted Kennell for his contributions at the point of attack on the Campers' defensive front. The senior stuffed the stat sheet with five tackles, two for loss, a sack and a blocked punt.
"Alex Kennell dominated the line of scrimmage on defense," the Allegany head man said. "That's one of the better defensive performances I've seen.
"It's nice to give people an old-school Homecoming, where people thought two teams had a chance to win."
Jackson Resh led the Campers with seven tackles, adding a half a sack. Brendan Hogamier had a sack and recovered a fumble, Clay Brode had a sack and Jacob Salonish intercepted a pass.
Bratton said the dedication of Hansel played a significant part in the Campers' defense display.
"We were prepared," he said. "Coach Hansel, I give him a bunch of credit. He puts so much time into us. He had the perfect game plan on defense. ... Our defense played great. Three turnovers, my fumble, my interception. That can't happen."
The old-school, back-and-forth Homecoming took a turn for the worse for Allegany following Kennell's blocked punt, which gave the Campers the ball at the Fort Hill 14 down 14-7 with 1:56 left in the third quarter.
The Sentinels' defense, which had a dominant outing in its own right limiting the Campers to eight first downs and 116 yards of offense, forced a three-and-out.
Allegany attempted a 30-yard field goal attempt by Blake Powell, who leads the area in field goals with eight, to cut the deficit to 14-10. However, Shane Welsh blocked the try and Palmisano returned it for a TD.
Instead of a 14-10 Fort Hill lead with 11:46 left had the Campers made the kick, Fort Hill pulled away 21-7.
Allegany (6-3) couldn't quite capitalize on its chances to end Fort Hill's streak, but it likely isn't the last it'll see of the Sentinels (8-1) with a potential rematch looming in two weeks in the playoffs.
Hansel hopes the competitiveness of this Homecoming can translate to the playoffs, and to future Homecomings.
"I think as a staff, as kids, they've been working really hard," he said. "Hard work will eventually pay off. That's what we're looking forward to, when we break through and the rivalry's back, and it's a 50-50 split from there."
