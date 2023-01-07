BERLIN, Pa. — Olivia Looker and Avery Miller combined to score 27 points, but it wasn't enough as Allegany lost at Berlin Brothersvalley 54-37 Thursday evening.
Looker finished with a team-high 14 points, hitting two of the Campers' five 3-pointers. Miller had four baskets with one 3 and was 4 of 5 from the line.
Berlin had three players score in double figures and almost had a fourth as Gracie Sechler scored a game-high 16 points on five baskets and she was perfect on six attempts at the line. Ashley Brant added 14 points, Jenny Countryman had 13 and Peyton Grenke scored eight.
Berlin (8-1) never trailed at the breaks, leading 18-8, 30-19 and 46-31 and made 20 field goals to Allegany's 11. The Campers had five 3-pointers to Berlin's four — all from Brant.
Berlin missed only one free throw in 11 attempts while Allegany was 10 of 17.
Allegany (6-3) hosts Hampshire on Thursday at 7 p.m. with the junior varsity game starting things at 5:30. Berlin hosts Greensburg Central Catholic on Monday at 6 p.m.
