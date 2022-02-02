CUMBERLAND — Leon Elung had a double-double and Allegany had six players reach double figures as the Trojans fended off Southern Maryland on Tuesday, 81-76.
Elung, who grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds, was one of four Trojans that scored 10 points — Noor Ahmad, Raphael Castillo and Josh Strachan were the others.
Manny Ayetigbo led Allegany in scoring with 15 points on six field goals, half of which were 3-pointers. Jordan Johnson tacked on 11. Dalyn Brandon fell just shy of a double-double with nine points and 10 boards.
After leading 40-34 at the break, the Trojans stretched their lead to 53-39, but Southern Maryland refused to go away, battling back to take a 65-64 lead with about three-and-a-half minutes to play.
Allegany, however, was efficient at the foul line and was able to re-take the lead for good. The Trojans shot 10 of 11 from the free-throw line in the second half, with Ahmad, Brandon, Castillo and Brandon Emmanual all hitting a pair of free throws down the stretch.
Shawn Barclay led Southern Maryland with 21 points, while Rasheed Cooley added 18 and Armon Williams 17.
Allegany (12-7) travels to Howard on Friday.
Allegany 84, Garrett 77
MCHENRY — Jordan Johnson and Noor Ahmad tallied 16 points apiece, as Allegany held off a resilient Garrett Lakers squad on Monday night.
Johnson knocked down four shots from the floor and was 8 of 11 from the free-throw line, while Ahmad had six field goals, half of which fell from beyond the arc, and was 1 of 2 from the free-throw line.
The Trojans held a 12-point lead at halftime and led by as many as 20 in the second half, but Tyler Rodeheaver and the Lakers came knocking on the door to get back into it.
Rodeheaver, a 2019 Southern graduate, started a run with a 3-pointer before nabbing a steal and hitting a tough layup. He got another steal and threw down a dunk in transition then, after a missed shot by ACM, knocked down a corner 3-pointer. Rodeheaver scored all 12 of his points in the second half.
But the Trojans also found a new scorer in the second half, with Manny Ayetigbo netting all 10 of his points over the final 20 minutes. He also recorded five rebounds and blocked a pair of shots.
Raphael Castillo and Brandon Emmanual also finished in double figures for Allegany, scoring 12 points apiece. Castillo grabbed a team-high eight rebounds, while Johnson had four boards, four blocked shots and a pair of steals.
Jhaiden Wilson scored a game-high 18 for the Lakers on five field goals, three of which were 3-pointers, and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line. Mekhi Price, like Rodeheaver, scored 12 points, while Kobe Tigney and Ezekiel Edwards added 10 apiece.
Garrett (9-8) plays its next three games on the road, traveling to Anne Arundel on Wednesday, Frederick on Friday and Community College of Allegheny County on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.