ACCIDENT — Liam Mowbray and Riley McCutcheon both scored two goals to lead top-ranked Allegany over host Northern 5-0 Thursday evening.
The Campers dominated in all phases of the game, out shooting the Huskies 41-0 in shots and 12-0 in corner kicks.
Allegany led 2-0 at halftime on Mowbray’s goal at the 10:36 mark off of an assist from Andrew Watkins.
With a 1:54 to go before the break, Blake Powell scored assisted by Mason Salvadge.
In the second half, Mowbray scored unassisted at 34:08 and McCutcheon followed with both of his goals, the first coming at 30:16 on an assist by Mowbray and his second was assisted by Watkins at 23:40.
Allegany goalies Ryder Bernard and Eoin Mowbray were never challenged while Northern’s Wyatt Hull stopped 11 shots.
The Campers visit Bishop Walsh today at 11 a.m. Northern visits Fort Hill on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
No. 2 Mountain Ridge 9 Fort Hill 0
CUMBERLAND — Evan Cook, one game after scoring four goals, continued on his hot streak with a hat trick and an assist as No. 2 Mountain Ridge cruised over Fort Hill Thursday evening at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
Cook scored twice in the first half and had one goal and an assist in the second half.
Cook’s first goal came less than six minutes into the game on an assist from Walker Barclay at 34:51.
Clemente diaz Leiva scored an unassisted goal at 30:52 and the 2-0 score held until there were less than eight minutes to go before halftime when Cook scored unassisted at 7:50.
Blaine Austin’s goal on diaz Leiva’s first of two assists at 2:51 gave the Miners a 4-0 lead at halftime.
Mountain Ridge (6-0-2) scored early in the second half when Owen Pratt took Will Haberlein’s assist and scored at 38:53. Cook then scored on diaz Leiva’s second assist at 32:29 before Cook assisted Aiden Pirolozzi’s goal at 27:35.
The 7-0 lead stood until 12:15 when Gavin Clayton scored on Barclay’s second assist and Owen Baker made it 9-0 with an unassisted goal with 55 seconds to play.
The Miners dominated in shots, 21-1, and corner kicks, 7-1.
Fort Hill’s Camden Zapf made seven saves and Nick O’Donnell stopped four. The Miners’ Ethan Wilt stopped the only attempt he faced.
Both teams play Tuesday. Mountain Ridge visits University in Morgantown, West Virginia, at 7:45 p.m. and Fort Hill hosts Northern at 7 p.m.
Calvary Christian 3 Cumberland Valley 0
RAWLINGS — Calvary Christian extended their winning streak to five games with a shutout over Cumberland Valley on Thursday at North Star Church field.
“It was a very physical and competitive game,” Calvary head coach Wes Reed said. “I felt we were a little sluggish in the first half. I thought we played with better intensity and passion in the second half which resulted in the three goals.”
The Eagles (10-5, 8-2 Mason-Dixon Christian Conference) scored all three of their goals in the second half.
After a scoreless first half, Brady Morgan scored at 10:15 in the second half off an assist from Reed Jackson.
About 10 minutes later, Tristan Minnick scored off a Luke Reed assist with 20 minutes left. Reed sealed the game at the 30-minute mark off a Cory Vogtman feed.
Calvary finished with a 11-9 edge in shots on goal. It also led 11-2 in corner kicks.
Gabe Beckering made eight saves for Cumberland Valley. Levi Carrington saved nine shots for the Eagles.
Calvary travels to Hyndman, Pennsylvania to face Hyndman Charter School on Saturday at 1 p.m.
