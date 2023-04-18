CUMBERLAND — Allegany swept Fort Hill in tennis, 5-0 in boys and 3-2 in girls, on Monday.
In boys No. 1 singles, Alco's Sean Brady edged Fort Hill's Gunner Wilson in a third set tiebreak, winning 6-3, 2-6 (10-3).
Noah Marker and Liam Dawson also went to a third-set breaker in second singles, with Marker coming out on top 7-5, 5-7 (10-7).
Jonathan Nelson and Chazz Imes double bageled Fort Hill's Max Newman and Quinn Cohen in first doubles. In No. 2 doubles, Alco's Landon Minke/Geronimo Stephens topped Fort Hill's Garret Lepley/Ian Auger, 6-4, 7-6 (10-4).
The Campers secured the sweep with a default victory in third doubles.
On the girls side, Fort Hill won both singles matches, but Allegany took all three doubles bouts to come out on top.
Sentinel No. 1 Jovie Brietfeller beat Anna Hilderbrand without dropping a game, and Allison Schultz put the Sentinels up 2-0 with a thrilling 5-7, 6-4 (12-10) triumph over Sandra Cestaro in second singles.
Allegany dropped just six games over the course of the three doubles matches.
In first doubles, Jordan Fletcher and Delany Meadors defeated Madison Sites and Aubrey Spangler, 6-0, 6-1. Mia Malamis/Adie Meadors beat Gretchen Porter/Laci Liller, 6-0, 6-2, in second doubles.
Maya Hare and Andy Preaskorn secured the Alco 5-0 win, beating Leah Bishop/Karli O'Neal, 6-0, 6-3.
Allegany is at Clear Spring on Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Fort Hill girls host Frankfort on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Miners sweep Huskies
FROSTBURG — Mountain Ridge swept visiting Northern on Monday, with the boys and girls both winning by 5-0 scores.
Bri Murphy and Annabeth Hughes each swept their singles matches 6-0. Murphy beat Shelby Mark and Hughes defeat Makayla Freeze.
In doubles, Kendall Kirkwood and Eliza Duncan beat Abi Weimer and Izz Knaup 6-1, 6-2.
Ella Snyder and Emilee Ritchie beat Emma Sheffield and Ami Sugihara 6-2, 6-0.
Issey Duncan and Marissa Gregg defeated Gillian Britian and Rebekah Mast 6-1, 6-0.
In the boys match, Drew Haberlein beat Finn Roche 6-3 in both sets while Clemente Diez swept Nathan Wakefield 6-0 in both sets.
In doubles, Aiden Pirolozzi and Landon Shaw beat Brayden Miller and Brice Roche 7-5, 6-2.
Leif Sloan and James Chen defeated Evan Baker and Jensen Wilt 6-2, 6-3.
Nik Barnes and James DeCarlo beat Hayden Gring and Jarrett Holliday 6-0, 6-1.
Mountain Ridge hosts Southern on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Northern travels to play Bishop Walsh on Friday at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.