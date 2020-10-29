CUMBERLAND — Kayla McCluskey scored on an assist by Jordan Chaney with 10:56 to play in the first half for the only goal in Allegany’s 1-0 victory over visiting Northern Thursday afternoon at Greenway Avenue Stadium in the season opener for both teams.
The Campers applied the pressure on the Huskies, outshooting Northern on goal 17-3 and they were 4-0 in corner kicks.
Katie Sterne made three saves for Allegany while Northern’s Kylie Barnes stopped 16 shots.
Allegany (1-0) visits Southern at 3 p.m. and Northern (0-1) is at Mountain Ridge at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Mountain Ridge 10 Fort Hill 0
FROSTBURG — Freshman Sydney Snyder scored two goals and had two assists in an impressive debut as Miner in leading Mountain Ridge to a convincing victory over Fort Hill Thursday evening at Miner Stadium.
Snyder set a record that will never be broken only tied as she became the first freshman to score a goal in her first varsity game.
Alexa Cook and Raegan McKenzie each also scored two goals and Haley Llewellyn had a goal and an assist.
The Miners led 7-0 at halftime and quickly led 1-0 as Snyder scored on Llewellyn’s assist 25 seconds into the game.
Llewellyn then scored unassisted at 36:13 and Cook scored the next two assisted by Snyder each time.
McKenzie’s first goal came at 24:04 on a Rachel Jones assist, who then assisted Adria McMillan’s goal and Carly Clise made it 7-0 with an unassisted score at 11:35.
Ella Hoffman assisted the first two goals of the second half for McKenzie’s at 30:22 and Jones’ at 26:21.
Snyder closed the game with a goal at 20:49 on an assist from Meredith Munday.
Mountain Ridge was in control from the start with 21 shots on goal to one for the Sentinels and led in corner kicks 6-0.
The Miners’ Makayla Alexander made the lone save in 60 minutes of playing time and McKenna Swisher finished. Fort Hill’s Lindsey Ternent stopped 11 shots.
Mountain Ridge (1-0) hosts Northern on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. while Fort Hill hosts Bishop Walsh that afternoon at 3:30 p.m.
